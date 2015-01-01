पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिंगेश्वर अपहरण:अपराधियों को पकड़ने वालों को रायपुर रेंज आईजी करेंगे पुरस्कृत

महासमुंद21 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी महासमुंद व गरियाबंद ने साइबर सेल को 20 हजार की राशि देकर किया सम्मान

अभनपुर गातापार निवासी रमेश कुर्रे के पुत्र कपिल कुर्रे (15) को 5 घंटे के भीतर अपहरणकर्ता के चंगुल से छ़ुड़ाने में विशेष सहयोग करने वाले महासमुंद साइबर सेल की टीम को रायपुर रेंज आईजी आनंद छाबड़ा ने पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा की है। वहीं गरियाबंद एसपी भोजराज पटेल व महासमुंद एसपी प्रफुल्ल ठाकुर ने साइबर सेल प्रभारी महासमुंद उप निरीक्षक संजय सिंह राजपूत, सउनि. नवधा राम खांडेकर, प्रआर मिनेश ध्रुव, आर रवि यादव, शुभम पांडेय, चम्पलेश सिंह ठाकुर को बुधवार को नगद 20 हजार रुपए की राशि देकर पुरस्कृत किया। दरअसल सोमवार को गातापार अभनपुर निवासी के पुत्र कपित कुर्रे को उसका मामा गुमान सोनवानी फिंगेश्वर बासीन अपने साथ घुमाने की बात कहकर घर से ले गया था, देर रात जब वापस नहीं आए तो परिजनों ने गुमान से फोन पर बात की, लेकिन वो गुमराह करने लगा। मंगलवार को एक बजे अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने कपित कुर्रे को फोन कर जानकारी दी कि लड़के का अपहरण कर लया गया है। पांच लाख रुपए नहीं देने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद इसकी जानकारी आईजी आनंद छाबड़ा को हुई। इसके बाद उन्होंने गरियाबंद एसपी भोजराज पटेल के निर्देशन में रायपुर रेंज की संयुक्त टीम, साइबर सेल महासमुंद, रायपुर, गरियाबंद, धमतरी के द्वारा फिंगेश्वर से अपह्रत 15 साल के नाबालिग बच्चे को सकुशल अपहरणकर्ता के चंगुल से 5 घंटे के भीतर छुड़ा लिया।

