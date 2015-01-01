पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:रथयात्रा व बाइक रैली आज, जिले के 23 गांवों से गुजरेगी

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने राम वनगमन रथयात्रा के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में भगवान श्रीराम जिस-जिस रास्तों और क्षेत्रों से गुजरे उन पथों को चिन्हांकित कर राम वनगमन परिपथ पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। यह काम टूरिज्म सर्किट विकास योजना के तहत किया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रदेश में 14 दिसम्बर से 17 दिसम्बर तक राम वनगमन पथ पर बाइक रैली और पर्यटन रथयात्रा निकाली जाएगी। यह यात्रा 19 जिलों से होकर 1575 किलोमीटर की यात्रा करते हुए रायपुर जिले के चंदखुरी में खत्म होगी। यात्रा 17 दिसंबर को जिले में पहुंचेगी। राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ - पर्यटन रथयात्रा व विराट बाइक रैली के सफल आयोजन के लिए कलेक्टर कार्तिकेया गोयल ने विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी हैं। जिले में यह रैली 23 गांव होते हुए लगभग 55 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करेगी। रैली में जिले में स्वागत स्थल से 100 बाइकर्स शुरू से आखिरी निसदा मोड़ तक चलेंगे। इसमें कुछ स्वयं सेवी, एनसीस, बाइकर्स के अलावा वन और शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारी भी रहेंगे। चिन्हांकित 10 स्थानों पर रामपाठ किया जाएगा। गांव की मिट्टी भी साथ में रखी जाएगी। यह मिट्टी जिला रायपुर चंदखुरी में बन रहे कौशिल्या मंदिर के बगीचे में डाली जाएगी। इनमें महासमुंद जिले के सीमावर्ती ग्राम मुड़ियाडीह (औराई) पर बलौदाबाजार से पर्यटन रथयात्रा का स्वागत एवं स्वागत उपरांत जिले में हरी झण्डी दिखाकर बाइक रैली का शुभारम्भ सुबह 11 बजे जनप्रतिनिधियों की उपस्थिति में होगा। चुहरी में 11.10 बजे, अमलोर में 11.15 बजे, मरौद में 11.20 बजे एवं खमतराई में 11.25 बजे पर्यटन रथ एवं बाइक रैली का स्वागत, पुष्प वर्षा, रामायण पाठ, मानव श्रृंखला होगी।

सिरपुर में होगी पुष्प वर्षा, मानव शृंखला भी
सिरपुर लक्ष्मण मंदिर के मुख्य द्वार के पास 11.30 बजे पर्यटन रथ एवं बाइक रैली का स्वागत, पुष्प वर्षा, मानव श्रृंखला का आयोजन किया जाएगा। दोपहर 12 बजे फुसेराडीह में पर्यटन रथ एवं बाइक रैली का स्वागत, पुष्प वर्षा, रामायण पाठ एवं मानव श्रृंखला का आयोजन होगा। 12ः05 बजे अचानकपुर मोड़, 12ः10 बजे छपोराडीह बाजार के पास, 12ः15 बजे जलकी मुख्य द्वार के पास, 12ः20 बजे को बांसकुड़ा मोड़, 12ः25 बजे कुहरी सिरपुर मोड़, 12ः30 बजे कोडार चैंक, 12ः33 बजे मालीडीह पिरदा मोड़, 12ः35 बजे एनएच.-53 रायपुर के ओर बायीं ओर, 12ः40 बजे तुमगांव मोड़ ओवर ब्रिज के पास, 12ः45 बजे अमावश मोड़, 12ः48 बजे कांपा चैक खट्टीडीह मोड़, 12ः50 बजे परसवानी मोड़, 12ः53 बजे बिरकोनी चंडी मंदिर द्वार पर एवं 12ः55 बजे घोड़ारी मुढ़ेना मोड़ पर पर्यटन रथ एवं बाइक रैली का स्वागत व उनके लिए आवश्यक व्यवस्था संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत, जनपद पंचायत, उद्यानिकी अधिकारी तथा महिला एवं बाल विकास अधिकारी की होगी।

