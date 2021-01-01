पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐसे हालात:जिले के उपार्जन केंद्रों से धान का उठाव नहीं खरीदी के बाद जंगल में रखने पड़ रहे बोरे

महासमुंदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 हजार किसानों से तीन दिन में होगी खरीदी, इधर, उठाव नहीं होने से धान जाम

ॉधान खरीदी केंद्र का इन दिनों हाल बेहाल है। जिले के अधिकतर उपार्जन केंद्रों में बफर लिमिट से अधिक धान रखा हुआ है। जिसके कारण खरीदी किए जा रहे धान को रखने में समितियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। नौबत यहां तक आ गई है कि खरीदे गए धान को जंगलों या फिर अतिरिक्त जगह में रखा जा रहा है। उपार्जन केंद्रों के प्रभारी उठाव को लेकर बार-बार विपणन को पत्र भेज रहे है, लेकिन अधिकारी के द्वारा परिवहन का कार्य सही तरीके से नहीं कराया जा रहा है। इसलिए उपार्जन केंद्रों में धान जाम है। इधर, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी नितिश त्रिवेदी का कहना है कि परिवहन का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। जहां-जहां धान अधिक है, वहां के लिए डीओ जारी कर दिया गया है।

इतने किसानों से हो चुकी खरीदी
जानकारी के अनुसार समाचार लिखे जाने तक जिले के 1लाख 32 हजार 731 किसानों ने धान बेच दिया है । इन किसानों से 138 उपार्जन केंद्रों के माध्यम से 69 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की गई है । अभी भी 9 हजार किसान ऐसे है, जिन्होंने धान नहीं बेचा है । इन किसानों को यदि सर्मथन मूल्य का लाभ उठाना है, तो उन्हें शासन द्वारा निर्धारित 31 जनवरी तक धान उपार्जन केंद्र में बेचना होगा । बता दें कि शासन ने अभी खरीदी की समय-सीमा आगे नहीं बढ़ाई है।

जंगल में रखना पड़ रहा धान : पूर्व अध्यक्ष
बावनकेरा सोसायटी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष धरमदास साहू ने बताया कि परिवहन नहीं होने से व्यवस्था एकदम गड़बड़ा गई है। हाल यह है कि अब खरीदे गए धान को जंगल में रखना पड़ रहा है। किसानों से धान खरीदी करना है इसके कारण आनन-फानन में धान को अब जंगल में रखा जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि उठाव के लिए कई बार पत्र लिखा जा चुका है, इसके बावजूद उठाव नहीं हो रहा था। जब एक दिन खरीदी बंद हुई तब जाकर उठाव के लिए परिवहन कराया जा रहा है, लेकिन रफ्तार अभी भी धीमी है।

अतिरिक्त जगह में रख रहे धान को : नरेन्द्र चंद्राकर
बेलसोंडा सोसायटी के नरेन्द्र चंद्राकर न बताया कि उपार्जन केंद्र में बफर लिमिट से अधिक धान हो गया है । उठाव नहीं होने के कारण परेशानी बढ़ गई है । इधर, खरीदी के लिए तीन दिन शेष है । किसान धान बेचने के लिए केंद्र पहुंच रहे हैं । इन किसानों से धान खरीदी कर उन्हें अतिरिक्त जगह पर रखा जा रहा है । उपार्जन केंद्रों में हेमाल व बारदाने की बड़ी समस्या है । हेमाल नहीं होने के कारण धान को व्यवस्थित रखने व किसानों के धान को तौल करने में परेशानी हो रही है । सोमवार को 170 किसानों से धान की खरीदी की गई है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser