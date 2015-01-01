पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घट रहा डर:सैनिटाइजर, हैंडवॉश के साथ मास्क की भी बिक्री 50% घटी

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अप्रैल-जून की तुलना घटी बिक्री, अक्टूबर में हर महीने बिकते थे सैनिटाइजर के 50-70 कार्टन

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है, लेकिन लोग एहतियात भूल गए हैं । बाजार पूरी तरह से अनलॉक होने के बाद रोक-टोक कम हुई तो, मास्क व सैनिटाइजर करना भूल गए हैं । इसका अंदाजा बाजार में बिकने वाले मास्क व सैनिटाइजर से लगाया जा रहा है। अप्रैल-जून की तुलना अब मास्क, सैनिटाइजर, लिक्विड साबुन, हैंडवॉश की खपत 50 फीसदी कम रह गई है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी नहीं दिख रहा है। मेडिकल संचालकों की मानें तो दशहरे के बाद से सैनिटाइजर, लिक्विड सोप के 50 से 70 कार्टन हर महीने बिकते थे, लेकिन अब 10 से 15 पेटियां ही बिक पा रही है ।

महंगे मास्क के बदले होम मेड मास्क
मध्यमवर्गी परिवार ज्यादातर मास्क घर में बनाकर पहन रहे हैं। एन-95 महंगा होने के कारण बार-बार न धो पाने की मजबूरी के कारण लोगों ने वाशेबल मास्क पहनना शुरू कर दिया है। दुकानों द्वारा सर्जिकल मास्क की कीमत ज्यादा वसूलने के कारण लोग होम मेड मास्क लगा रहे हैं।

सैनिटाइजर की डिमांड घटी
मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी अरशी अनवर ने बताया कि सैनिटाइजर वर मास्क की बिक्री अब एकदम कम हो गई है। पहले के मुकाबले बिक्री 50 प्रतिशत कम हो गई है । कोरोना लॉकडाउन के दौरान माल का शार्टेज था । डिमांड इतनी थी कि सप्लाई मुश्किल से हो रही थी। पहले 50 से 70 पेटी सेल थी, अब 10 ये 15 पेटी ही मुश्किल से बिक रही है।

प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई पस्त
शहर में मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण लोग बिना मास्क के घूमते नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही हैं। इसकी वजह से दुकानदार व ग्राहक बिना मास्क के देखे जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का पालन भी नहीं हो रहा है़। पैकेट सिस्टम अब किसी ठेले में दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है । लोग वहां खड़े होकर खा रहे हैं ।

सैनिटाइज करने की आदत हो रही कम : दुकान, दफ्तर और घरों में जो हाथ धोने या सैनिटाइज करने की आदत थी वह भी धीरे-धीरे कम हो रही है। इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाले तुलसी, ड्राप, गिलोय जूस और ड्रॉप सहित दूसरे ऐस उत्पादों की बिक्री भी कम हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें