पर्व:बहनों ने लगाया भाइयों को मंगल टीका, मना भाईदूज का त्योहार

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
अंचल में भाई-बहन के प्रेम का पर्व भाई दूज सोमवार को मनाया गया। भाईयों के माथे पर तिलक लगाकर बहनों ने पूजा-अर्चना कर मंगल कामना की गई। भाईदूज का पर्व को बहन और भाईयों के लिए खास रहा। बहनों ने भाई के मस्तक पर अक्षत तिलक लगाकर मंगलकामना की। भाइयों ने आजीवन बहन की रक्षा का वचन दिया। रक्षाबंधन की तरह भाईदूज के त्योहार का इंतजार बहनों को ही नहीं, बल्कि भाइयों को भी रहता है। बहनों ने सुबह से ही पर्व की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी थी। घरों में छोटे बच्चों ने भी यह त्योहार मनाया।
युवतियों और महिलाओं ने भाई के माथे पर मंगल टीका लगाकर अपनी रक्षा का वचन लिया। इस पर्व को यम द्वितीया के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। धार्मिक मान्यता है कि इस दिन यमराज अपनी बहन यमुना के घर गए। यमुना ने उनका आदर-सत्कार कर पूजा की और भोजन कराया। इससे प्रसन्न हुए यमराज से यमुना ने वरदान मांगा कि इस दिन जो भी भाई अपनी बहन के घर जाकर भोजन करेगा, वह दीर्घायु हो और बहन के घर हमेशा ख-संपत्ति हो। तब से यह पर्व भाई-बहन के प्रगाढ़ प्रेम के नाम पर मनाया जाता है।
इस दिन यमुना नदी में स्नान और पूजा-अर्चना करने का भी विधान है। यम द्वितीया पर चित्रगुप्त की भी पूजा की जाती है। मान्यता है कि चित्रगुप्त यमलोक में धर्म-अधर्म, पुण्य-पाप का लेखा-जोखा करते हैं। उन्हें यमराज का वरदान था कि यम द्वितीया के दिन जो व्यक्ति चित्रगुप्त की पूजा करेगा, उसे स्वर्गलोक की प्राप्ति होगी।
उपहार भी मिला
बहनों के लिए रक्षाबंधन के बाद यह प्रमुख त्योहार है। भाई और बहन के प्रेम का पर्व रक्षाबंधन भाई दूज है। दोनों त्योहार में काफी समानता है। अंतर है तो सिर्फ ये कि रक्षाबंधन में भाईयों द्वारा बहन को उपहार दिया जाता है, लेकिन भाई दूज पर बहन अपने भाई को उपहार देती हैं। भाई दूज पर बहनों ने भाईयों की आरती उतारने के बाद यथाशक्ति उपहार भी दिए। बहनों को रक्षा बंधन के बाद दूसरा मौका मिलता है भाई से उपहार प्राप्त करने का जिसमें भाई बहन को उपहार देता है।

