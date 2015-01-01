पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:70 से अधिक सरकारी दफ्तरों में लगाने थे सोलर प्लांट, लगे 31 में ही

महासमुंद9 घंटे पहले
  • तीन वर्ष पूर्व ही राज्य शासन ने सरकारी दफ्तरों के बिल्डिंग में सोलर पैनल सिस्टम लगाकर बिजली बचाने की दिशा में काम करने के लिए कहा था

सोलर पैनल के जरिए बिजली पैदा व बचाने की योजना जिले में फेल होती नजर आ रही है। अधिकारी सोलर पैनल लगाकर बिजली बचाने व पैदा करने में ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। उनकी लापरवाही लगातार उजागर हो रही है, जबकि तीन वर्ष पूर्व ही राज्य शासन ने ओदश जारी कर सभी सरकारी दफ्तरों के बिल्डिंग में सोलर पैनल सिस्टम लगाकर बिजली बचाने की दिशा में काम करने के लिए कहा है, लेकिन अभी तक अधिकतर सरकारी दफ्तरों में सोलर पैनल सिस्टम नहीं लगा है। विभाग लाखों रुपए बिजली पर ही खर्च कर रहा है। इससे सरकार को भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। जबकि सरकार ने वन टाइम इंवेस्टमेंट मेंट के तहत प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर क्रेडा को सौंपने को कहा है, लेकिन वह काम भी अधिकारियों से अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है। जब भास्कर की टीम ने हकीकत जानने के लिए जिला मुख्यालय स्थिति सरकारी दफ्तरों की पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि अधिकतर सरकारी दफ्तरों में सोलर पैनल सिस्टम नहीं लगा है। यहीं हाल पूरे जिलेभर का है। तीन साल पहले सोलर सिस्टम लगाने और बिजली बचाने के लिए प्रोजेक्ट बनाया गया । इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत हर सरकारी भवन में सोलर पैनल के जरिए बिजली पैदा की जाती थी, लेकिन इस प्रोजेक्ट से बिजली न तो पैदा हो रही है और ना ही बच रही है। वहीं जिन स्थानों सोलर पैनल है, वहां भी मेंटनेंस के नाम पर खराब पड़ा हुआ है । इधर, क्रेडा के उप अभियंता एनके गायकवाड का कहना है कि जिन सरकारी दफ्तरों से प्रोजेक्ट तैयार होकर आया था, वहां-वहां सोलर सिस्टम पैनल लगा हुआ है। महासमुंद जोन में सरकारी विभाग का बिजली बिल बकाया आज की स्थिति में 15 करोड़ 42 लाख रुपए है। विभाग बिजली बिल का भुगतान नहीं कर पा रही है । जिसके कारण वितरण कंपनी का भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा राजस्व 10.40 लाख में, शिक्षा विभाग का 23.93, स्वास्थ्य विभाग 30.55, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग का 18.92, नगर पालिका महासमुंद का 1 करोड़ 71 लाख, नगर पंचायत का 9 लाख 50 रुपए बकाया है।

कुछ विभागों में ही लगा है सोलर पैनल सिस्टम
जिले में 70 से अधिक सरकारी दफ्तर है, लेकिन क्रेडा ने योजना के तहत 31 सरकारी दफ्तरो में ही सोलर पैनल लगाया है। शेष विभाग के द्वारा सोलर पैनल लगाने के लिए प्रस्ताव नहीं भेजा था, जिसके कारण उन दफ्तरों में सिस्टम नहीं लगा। ये विभाग विद्युत विभाग से बिजली ले रहे हैं। जिसके कारण बिजली का बिल भारी भरकम हो गया है। 31 विभाग ने ही बिजली बचाने के लिए अपनी रुचि दिखाई है। क्रेडा के उप अभियंता का कहना है अभी भी विभाग इस योजना के तहत सोलर पैनल सिस्टम लगा सकता है।

हर महीने 3600 किलो वॉट बिजली जनरेट
सोलर पैनल सिस्टम के माध्यम से जिले में हर महीने 3600 किलोवॉट की बिजली जनरेट किया जा रहा है । क्रेडा ने 31 सरकारी दफ्तरों के अलावा 84 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, 22 सरकारी स्कूल, 63 स्वास्थ केंद्र व 72 छात्रावास में भी सोलर सिस्टम लगाया है । इसके माध्यम से भी बिजली पैदा व बचाने का काम किया जा रहा है, यदि यह सिस्टम सभी स्कूल, दफ्तर, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र व स्वास्थ्य केंद्राें में लगाया जाता तो, यहां से भारी मात्रा में बिजली उत्पादन व बिजली की बचत हो सकती है।

पालिका बचा सकती है बिजली
पालिका यदि उद्यानों व स्ट्रीट लाइटों में सोलर पैनल सिस्टम का उपयोग करे तो, निश्चित ही बिजली बच सकती है । उन्हें करोड़ों रुपए बिजली में भी फुंकने की जरुरत नहीं है । नगरीय निकाय में सोलर पैनल सिस्टम से हजारों किलो वॉट की बिजली स्वयं बना सकती है, जिसे उपयोग में लाया जा सकता है।

