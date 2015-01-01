पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गूगल मैप के भराेसे तस्करी:एसपी के पास ही गाड़ी राेककर ढूंढ रहे थे रास्ता 12 लाख का जर्दायुक्त गुटखा जब्त, 1 गिरफ्तार

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • वर्धा, रायपुर व बिलासपुर जाने की बात सुन एसपी को संदेह हुआ, जांच में जर्दायुक्त गुटखा बरामद हुआ
  • एसपी कोतवाली की गाड़ी से कर रहे थे गश्त, वहीं कंटेनर चालक अपने मोबाइल से खोज रहा था रास्ता

रास्ता भटकना कंटेनर के चालक को महंगा पड़ गया। एसपी प्रफुल्ल ठाकुर ने कंटेनर के चालक को गिरफ्तार कर भारी मात्रा में प्रतिबंधित जर्दायुक्त गुटखा बरामद किया है जिसका बाजार मूल्य 12 लाख रुपए है। चालक गूगल मैप से रास्ता खोज रहा था। उसी दौरान एसपी उसकी मदद के लिए वहां पहुंचे और चर्चा के बाद जब चालक की बातेेें संदेहास्पद लगी तो उसे हिरासत में लेकर कंटेनर की तलाशी ली गई। इस दौरान कंटेनर से जर्दायुक्त गुटखा मिला। घटना बुधवार सुुबह साढ़े चार बजे की है। एसपी खुद उस दौरान गश्त कर रहे थे, उसी दौरान उन्होंने कार्रवाई की। कोतवाली पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ कोटपा एक्ट के तहत कार्रवारई करतेेेेेेेेे हुए जेल भेज दिया है।
बुधवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक ने मामले का खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि वह मंगलवार-बुधवार मध्य रात को वे कोतवाली थाने की पेट्रोलिंग वाहन से शहर में गश्त कर रहे थे। पहट के चार बजे बरोंडा चौक के पास पहुंचे तो देखा कि कंटेनर क्रमांक एचआर 55 एस 1641 खड़ा है। वहीं चालक गूगल मैप से रास्ता खोज रहा है। एसपी उसकी मदद करने के लिए उसके पास गए और पूछताछ किया तो, कंटेनर के चालक ने अपना नाम जुबेर पिता जमालूदीन (38) नई थाना पुनहाना जिला नुह (मेवात) हरियाणा का निवासी बताया। उसने कहां कि वह रास्ता भटक गया है। उसे वर्धा, रायपुर व बिलासपुर जाना है। चालक की बात सुनकर एसपी को संदेह हुआ और कंटनेर में लोड सामान के बारे में पूछा तो चालक ने चप्पल व फाॅर्चुन सामान बताया। इस दौरान उन्हें शक हुआ और कंटेनर की जांच की। इसी दौरान सुहाना पसंद ब्रांड का जर्दायुक्त गुटखा बरामद हुआ ।
दिल्ली से लाया था गुटखा : पुलिस ने कंटेनर से 35 बोरियाें में सुहाना पसंद ब्रांड का जर्दायुक्त गुटखा बरामद किया है। आरोपी कंटेनर में चप्पल व फाॅर्चून के बीच छुपाकर जर्दायुक्त गुटखा दिल्ली से ला रहा था। उसे रायपुर जाना था। चालक रास्ता भटक जाने के कारण वह महासमुंद आ गया था। इसी दौरान एसपी ने उसे पकड़ लिया। कंटेनर में रखे सामानों के दस्तावेजों की जांच कि, जिसमें चप्पल व फार्चुन के दस्तावेज मिले लेकिन जर्दायुक्त गुटखा के नहीं। इसके बाद चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उसने बताया कि वह गाजियाबाद दिल्ली से माल लेकर रायपुर में खाली करने आया था।

प्रतिबंध के बावजूद शहर में बिक रहा गुटखा
इधर, प्रतिबंध के बावजूूूूूद शहर में जर्दायुक्त गुटखा पान ठेलों में बिक रहा है। इन ठेला संचालकों को लोकल गुटखा के बड़े व्यापारी आसानी से उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह से शहर में खुले आम जर्दायुक्त गुटखा बिक रहा है। लॉकडाउन में पुलिस, राजस्व व खाद्य सुरक्षा के अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई करते हुए व्यापारियों से जर्दायुक्त गुटखा बरामद किया था। इसके अलावा राजिम पुलिस ने भी भारी मात्रा में गुटखा जब्त किया था। पूछताछ के दौरान चालक ने महासमुंद के एक व्यापारी का नाम सामने लाया था, लेकिन अधिकारियों ने व्यापारी पर कार्रवाई नहीं की। इधर, भारी मात्रा में गुटखा पकड़ाए जानेेे इसका तार लोकल गुटखा व्यापारी से जोड़ रहे हैैं।

रायपुर व बिलासपुर में खपाने वाले थे गुटखा
एसपी ने बताया कि चालक से पूछताछ की जा रही है, लेकिन अभी तक की कार्रवारई में आरोपी ने
दिल्ली से वर्धा, रायपुर व बिलासपुर में माल खाली करने की बात बताई है। एसपी ने बताया कि यदि लोकल व्यापारियों के तार जुड़ेंगे होंगे तो उस पर भी कार्रवारई की जाएगी। फिलहाल पूछताछ जारी है ।

1251 किमी सफर के बाद पकड़ाया आरोपी
गुटखा व अन्य सामान कंटेनर में लोडकर गाजियाबाद दिल्ली से लेकर वे रवाना हुए थे। 16 दिसंबर ये कंटेनर महासमुंद पहुंचा। यहां तक पहुंचने के लिए चालक ने 1251 किलोमीटर का रास्ता सफर किया। छत्तीसगढ़ पहुंचने के लिए उन्होंने तीन राज्य व कई चेक पोस्ट पार कर पहुंचे, लेकिन वे कहीं नहीं पकड़ाया।

