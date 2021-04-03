पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:लैब में बिना प्रैक्टिकल के ही परीक्षा देंगे बोर्ड के छात्र

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे स्कूलों से परीक्षक नहीं आएंगे, परीक्षा लेने की पूरी जिम्मेदारी स्कूल के शिक्षकों को दी जाएगी

दसवीं-बारहवीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा शुरू होने वाली है, लेकिन छात्रों के सामने विकट स्थिति सामने आ गई है। वे बिना प्रैक्टिकल के प्रयोगिक परीक्षा देंगे। इनकी प्रयोगिक परीक्षा 10 फरवरी से शुरू होगी। इस बार प्रयोगिक परीक्षा लेने के लिए दूसरे स्कूलों से परीक्षक नहीं आएंगे। इस बार परीक्षा लेने की पूरी जिम्मेदारी स्कूल के शिक्षकों को दी जाएगी। परीक्षक परीक्षार्थियों के आंकलन के आधार पर अंक देंगे। कुल मिलाकर स्कूलों में होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षा की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा इस बार महज औपचारिकता ही साबित होगी। कोरोना के चलते स्कूलों का संचालन नहीं हो सका है। इसकी वजह से कोर्स में 30 से 40 फीसदी तक की कटौती कर दी गई है। पूरे साल पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन हो रही है। अब परीक्षाएं ऑफलाइन ली जाएगी। इससे परीक्षार्थियों की समस्या बढ़ गई है। इस संबंध में विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी एस चंद्रसेन ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के बीच से ही प्रयोगिक परीक्षा में प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। प्रयोगिक के लिए स्कूल खुलेंगे। छात्रों को यह परीक्षा स्कूल में आकर देना होगा। प्रयोगिक परीक्षा 10 फरवरी से शुरू होकर 10 मार्च तक चलेगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को देखते हुए एक दिन में तीन बैच में एक ही विषय की प्रयोगिक परीक्षा लेने कहा गया है। परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या अधिक रही तो एक ही विषय की प्रयोगिक परीक्षा एक से अन्य दिनों में भी पूरी की जा सकेगी।

कोरोना को देखते हुए परीक्षा के बीच गैप
दसवीं व बाहरवीं की परीक्षा के लिए तिथि और समय सारणी जारी हो छग माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने जारी कर दी है। कोरोना के कारण इस बार परीक्षा की समय सारणी को भी डिस्टेंसिंग में रखा गया है। 15 अप्रैल से दसवीं की परीक्षा शुरू होगी, वहीं 3 मई से बारहवीं की परीक्षा होगी। कोरोना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को देखते हुए इस साल दोनों कक्षाओं की परीक्षा की तिथि में ऐसी दूरी रखी गई। अगर कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा तो इसमें बदलाव भी किया जा सकता है।

स्कूल बंद, ग्रामीण अंचल के परीक्षार्थी परेशान
स्कूल बंद होने का सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान ग्रामीण अंचल के छात्र-छत्राओं को हो रहा है। पूरे साल स्कूल में कक्षाएं नहीं लगी। शहर के बच्चों को ट्यूशन का सहारा मिल गया, लेकिन ग्रामीण अंचल में गणित और विज्ञान जैसे विषय की पढ़ाई के लिए मदद नहीं मिल पाईं। ग्रामीण अंचलों में ऐसे कई बच्चे ऐसे है, जिन्होंने मोबाइल नहीं होने के कारण पढ़ाई नहीं की है। अब परीक्षा की समय सारणी लागू होते ही उसकी चिंता बढ़ गई है। हालांकि इस बार कोर्स में 40 फीसदी तक कटौती की गई है। बावजूद इसके ग्रामीण अंचल के बच्चों को स्वाध्याय पर ही निर्भर रहना पड़ रहा है।

उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं में होगी प्रयोगिक परीक्षा
स्कूलों में प्रयोगिक परीक्षा पुरानी उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं में होगी। अगर स्कूलों में उत्तरपुस्तिका की होगी तो स्कूल प्रबंधनों को स्थानीय स्तर पर ही इसकी व्यवस्था करनी होगी। शिक्षकों को कोर्स में हुई कटौती को देखते हुए प्रयोगिक परीक्षा आयोजित करने और सालभर बंद रही कक्षाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए अंक जारी किए जाएंगे।

