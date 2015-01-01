पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ना लिखना अभियान:सर्वे शुरू, स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का प्रशिक्षण आज

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
  • 14 दिसंबर से शुरू हो चुका है असाक्षरों को पहचानने का काम

पढ़ना लिखना अभियान के तहत जिले में असाक्षरों को पहचानने का काम 14 दिसंबर से शुरू हो चुका है। ग्रामीण एवं नगरीय क्षेत्रों के लिए गठित सर्वे प्रभारी घर-घर जाकर असाक्षरों का चिन्हांकन कर रहे हैं। वहीं अभियान के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए स्त्रोत व्यक्ति, कुशल प्रशिक्षकों वार्ड एवं ग्राम पंचायत के प्रभारी स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम ठाकुर प्यारेलाल पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास संस्थान निमोरा के वीसी नेटर्वक स्वान के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। यह प्रशिक्षण विकासखण्ड स्तर पर स्त्रोत व्यक्ति व कुशल प्रशिक्षकों का उन्मुखीकरण 17 दिसम्बर को होगा। जिले के समस्त स्त्रोत व्यक्ति व कुशल प्रशिक्षकों का उन्मुखीकरण 28, 29 एवं 30 दिसम्बर को होगा। ब्लॉक स्तर पर वार्ड प्रभारी, ग्राम पंचायत प्रभारी एवं स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का उन्मुखीकरण 31 दिसम्बर को होगा। शहरी क्षेत्र के नगर पालिका परिषद महासमुन्द के वार्ड क्रमांक 7 एवं 8 में, नगर पालिका परिषद् बागबाहरा के वार्ड क्रमांक 1, 5, 6 एवं 9 में, नगर पालिका परिषद् सरायपाली के वार्ड क्रमांक 1, 7 एवं 8 में, नगर पंचायत बसना के वार्ड क्रमांक 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 एवं 11 में, नगर पंचायत पिथौरा के वार्ड क्रमांक 1, 02, 5, 12 एवं 13 में सर्वे कार्य किया जा रहा है।

ब्लॉक के इन गांवों में कर रहे सर्वे
इसी तरह ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे विकासखण्ड महासमुन्द के ग्राम पंचायत बेमचा, कौन्दकेरा, लोहारडीह, परसदा, एवं सोरिद, विकासखण्ड बागबाहरा के ग्राम पंचायत अनवरपुर व जुनवानी खुर्द, विकासखण्ड पिथौरा के ग्राम पंचायत बुंदेली, भुरकोनी, राजासेवैया खुर्द, लाखागढ़, मोहंदा व कोल्दा, विकासखण्ड बसना के ग्राम पंचायत बरगांव, बन्सुला, रसोड़ा, दुधीपाली, कुड़ेकेल, खटखटी, खेमड़ा, गनेकेरा, अरेकेल व बिटांगीपाली एवं विकासखण्ड सरायपाली के ग्राम पंचायत मल्दामाल, पतेरापाली, छिबर्रा, टेमरी, गेर्रा एवं बनोभांठा में भी सर्वे कार्य किया जा रहा है। महासमुन्द जिले को दस हजार असाक्षरों को साक्षर करने का लक्ष्य प्राप्त हुआ है। सर्वे का कार्य 14 दिसम्बर से 19 दिसम्बर तक चलेगा। इस दौरान सर्वे दल द्वारा घर-घर जाकर प्रत्येक लोगों की जानकारी लेकर सर्वे किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक दस असाक्षर पर एक स्वयंसेवी शिक्षक व साक्षरता केन्द्र का चयन किया जाएगा। सर्वे से प्राप्त डाटा का आॅनलाइन पोर्टल में एंट्री किया जा रहा है।

