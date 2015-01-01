पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:किसानों की परेशानी देखते हुए शासन ने दी राहत, धान बेचने की पंजीयन तिथि बढ़ाई

महासमुंद17 घंटे पहले
  • डूबान व वनाधिकारी पट्टा के किसानों को तिथि बढ़ने से मिली बड़ी राहत, इस वर्ष बढ़े 10320 नए किसान, अब जिले में पंजीकृत किसान हुए 1 लाख 39559

समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन में आ रही दिक्कतों से परेशान किसानों को सरकार ने बड़ी राहत दे दी है । पंजीयन की तिथि सात दिन और बढ़ा दी है । इससे वे त्रुटियों को दूर कर आराम से पंजीयन करा सकते हैं। जिले चार हजार से अधिक किसान ऐसे है, जिनका पंजीयन त्रुटिवश नहीं हो पा रहा था। इसमें डूबान, वनाधिकार पट्टा, शामिल खाता, खाते में त्रुटि व ऑनलाइन रिकार्ड नहीं दिखने वाले किसान भी शामिल है, जबकि ये किसान पिछले कई वर्षों से धान बेचते आ रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि इस बार प्रशासन की गलतियों की वजह से किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
ऑनलाइन करने के समय राजस्व के अधिकारियों ने लापरवाही बरती है, जिसके कारण इसका खामियाजा किसानों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है । ऑनलाइन में डूबान क्षेत्र, वनाधिकार पट्टा, मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अलावा रिकार्ड में किए गए त्रुटि पोर्टल में नहीं दिखाने व सुधार का आप्शन नहीं देने की वजह से ऐसी स्थिति निर्मित हुई है, इसलिए पंजीयन की अंतिम तिथि के दिन हजारों किसानों को पंजीयन के लिए भटकना पड़ रहा था । इसके अलावा प्रशासन स्तर पर अभी भी 1956 खसरों की प्रविष्टि शेष रह गई है।

किसानों के लिए 17 नवंबर तक पंजीयन की अंतिम तिथि
सरकार ने किसानों की समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए पंजीयन की तिथि बढ़ाते हुए 17 नवंबर कर दी है । अब सात दिनों में प्रशासन व किसानों को पंजीयन के लिए हो रही दिक्कतों को दूर करना है, क्योंकि इसके बाद सरकार पंजीयन की तिथि नहीं बढ़ाएगी । प्रशासन को देखना है किन-किन किसानों को पंजीयन कि लिए दिक्कत आ रही है, उन्हें कैसे दूर करना है, क्योंकि सरकार ने कहा है कि पंजीयन के लिए एक भी किसान न छुटे ।

  • 139559 - कुल किसान पंजीकृत
  • 211335.52 - हेक्टेयर रकबे में किसानों ने ली फसल
  • 1089822 - कुल किसानों का खसरा
  • 1089144 - खसरे में ली गई फसल
  • 10320 - नए किसान पंजीकृत
  • 3206 - निरस्त किए गए किसान

डूबान क्षेत्र व वनाधिकार पट्टा में बोए धान की बनेगी सूची
डूबान क्षेत्र, वनाधिकार पट्टा व मंदिर ट्रस्ट की भूमि पर धान बोने वालों का ऑनलाइन यदि रिकाॅर्ड नहीं दिखेगा, तो विभाग से सूची मंगवाई जाएगी, जिसके आधार पर उसका धान समितियों में खरीदा जाएगा। मंगलवार को बागबाहरा क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों किसान अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर कलेक्टोरेट का घेराव किया था, तभी डिप्टी कलेक्टर सीमा ठाकुर ने किसानों काे आश्वासन देते हुए सभी किसानों का पंजीयन विभागों से सूची के आधार पर किए जाने की बात कही थी ।

जानिए, अब तक कितने किसानों का हुआ पंजीयन
जिले में पिछले वर्ष 1,34392 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था । इसमें से 1 लाख 28 हजार 719 किसानों ने 127 उपार्जन केंद्रों में 72लाख 73 हजार 390क्विंटल धान बेचा था । इस बार एक लाख 39 हजार 559 किसानों पंजीयन कराया है । जिसमें से 10320 नए किसान शामिल है । इन किसानों ने कुल 211335.52 हेक्टेयर में फसल ली है । इस वर्ष 3206 किसान का पंजीयन निरस्त हुआ है । इधर, खसरों की प्रविष्टि अभी भी शेष है । 1956 खसरों की प्रविष्टि अभी तक नहीं हो पाई है।

