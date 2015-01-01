पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पत्रकार वार्ता:प्रभारी मंत्री ने कहा- हमारी सरकार ने दो साल पहले किए थे 36 वादे, इसमें से 24 पूरे भी हुए

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
  • कवासी लखमा ने पत्रकार वार्ता लेकर गिनाईं अपने दो वर्ष की उपलब्धियां

17 दिसंबर को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के नेतृत्व में राज्य सरकार के दो वर्ष का कार्यकाल पूरे होने जा रहा है । शपथ के दौरान 36 वादे किए तो जिसमें 24 वादे सरकार ने कर लिए है। आने वाले दिनों में शेष वादे भी पूरे किए जाएंगे । यह बातें मंगलवार को लभरा स्थित सर्किट हाऊस में जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री कवासी लखमा ने कहीं । उन्होंने ने दो वर्ष की उपलब्धियों गिनाते हुए बताया कि पूरे देश का यह पहला राज्य है, जहां किसानों को 2500 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य में धान खरीदा जा रहा है । किसानों का कर्ज माफी भी कर दिया गया है । वर्तमान में धान खरीदी की जा रही है। इस वर्ष भी प्रति एकड़ 15 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की जा रही है । सभी किसानों से धान की खरीदी की जाएगी । एक भी किसान इससे वंचित नहीं रहेगा । 6430 गोठान बनाए जाने है, इसमें से 4487बन चुके हैं । इन गोठानों में वर्मी कंपोस्ट के उत्पादन के साथ महिलाओं को स्वावलंबी बनाने के लिए आय मूलक गतिविधियों का संचालन किया जा रहा है । पूरे देश की पहली सरकार है जो 2 रुपए किलो की दर से गोठानों में गोबर की खरीदी कर रही है । जल्द ही इंद्रावती नदी पर 22 हजार 653 करोड़ रुपए की बोधघाट बहुद्देशीय परियोजना का काम आगे बढ़ा । बस्तर संभाग के दंतेवाड़ा, सुकमा और बीजापुर जिले के 3 लाख 66 हजार हेक्टेयर में नई सिंचाई क्षमता निर्मित होगी । मनरेगा के तहत 2305 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान किया है । इसमें 27 लाख परिवारों के 53 लाख श्रमिक लाभान्वित हुए हैं । इसके अलावा हमारी सरकार ने सार्वभौमिक पीडीएस, गांवों के लिए, स्वास्थ्य, कोविड प्रबंधन, महिलाओं, बुजुर्गो और दिव्यांगो, विद्यार्थियों, अनुसूचित जाति-जनजाति तथा वनाश्रित, युवा, पर्यटन, संस्कृति विकास, उद्योग व्यापार एवं खनिज, पत्रकारों के लिए, बिजली, प्रशासन व पिछड़ा वर्ग व श्रमिकों के लिए काम किया है ।

छत्तीसगढ़ में शराबबंदी के लिए कमेटी बनाई है
सवाल - शराब बंदी को लेकर लगातार विपक्ष घेर रहा है, इसके बावजूद शराब बंदी नहीं हो रही है? ओवर रेट में शराब बिक रही है, लेकिन कार्रवारई क्यों नहीं हो रही है?
जवाब - शराबबंदी हमारे घोषणा पत्र में है । इसके लिए हमारे सरकार ने वरिष्ठ विधायक सत्यनारायण शर्मा के अध्यक्षता में कमेटी गठित किया है । सभी वर्गों से चर्चा करेंगे इसके बाद जैसे रास्ता निकलेगा उसके आधार पर काम होगा । जैसे बस्तर, सरगुजा 5 वीं अनुसूचित का क्षेत्र है । इन लोगों को पांच लीटर का छूट दिया हुआ है । इसलिए किस प्रकार बंद होगा इस पर नीति बनाई जा रही है । रही ओवर रेट की बात तो अधिकारी लगातार छापामार कार्रवारई कर रहे है । सबसे ज्यादा शराब जिले में पकड़ी गई है ।
सवाल - दो वर्षों में आपकी सरकार ने महासमुंद जिले में क्या विकास किया है, यदि हुआ है तो, बताएं
जवाब – हमारी सरकार ने सभी के लिए काम किया है । कोविड-19 के चलते इस काम रुक गया है। दूसरे राज्यों में अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों का वेतन कटा है, लेकिन हमारी सरकार ने चपरासी तक का वेतन नहीं काटा है । जैसे-जैसे कोविड-19 समाप्त होगी विकास कार्य भी होंगे ।
सवाल - उद्योग के लिए बिरकोनी में स्थान है, वहां कई लोगों को जमीन भी मिला है, लेकिन उद्योग नहीं स्थापित नहीं कर रहे हैं ।
जवाब – कोविड-19 के कारण स्थित खराब है । उद्योग को भी बढ़ावा देने पर भी काम कर रहा है । नए उद्योग भी स्थापित किए जाएंगे

