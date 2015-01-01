पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:फिर दो की कोरोना से मौत, 15 दिन में 14 की हुई मौत, इधर 61 नए संक्रमित मिले

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
जिले में न तो कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या कम हो रही है और न तो मौतों का सिलसिला खत्म हो रहा है। बुधवार को जिले में फिर दो कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। दिसंबर के पहले 15 दिन में अबतक 14 लोगों को कोरोना लील गया है। वहीं कोरोना से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या 105 पर पहुंच गई है। दिसंबर में कोरना से मरने वालों की वही रफ्तार है, जो जिले में पीक के दौरान सितंबर-अक्टूबर में थी। इन दो महीनों में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई थी। जिले में ठंड का असर शुरू होने के साथ लगातार मामले भी बढ़े रहे हैं। मरने वालों में एक पिथौरा तो दूसरा महासमुंद ब्लॉक का रहने वाला था। मंगलवार को मरने वालों में दो लोगों में एक महिला थी। महिला की उम्र 90 साल थी।उसे बीपी व शुगर बीमारी थी। वहीं पिथौरा में मरने वाला 70 साल का बुजुर्ग था। इन्हें बीपी, शुगर और श्वांस लेने में दिक्कत थी। मंगलवार को 61 नए मामले सामने आए। नए मामलों के साथ ही कोरोना मरीजों की कुल संख्या 7470 पर पहुंच गई है। नए मिलने वाले मरीजों में सबसे अधिक महासमुंद ब्लॉक से मिले। महासमुंद से 18, बागबाहरा से 9, पिथौरा से 11, बसना से 11 और सरायपाली से 12 संक्रमित मिले। वहीं 145 मरीज पूरी तरह स्वस्थ होने के बाद घर चले गए। अबतक 6586 मरीज पूरी तरह ठीक हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 779 है।

730 मरीज घरों में करवा रहे इलाज
जिले में वर्तमान समय में 779 एक्टिव केस है।इसमें से सिर्फ 49 मरीज का इलाज कोरोना हॉस्पिटल और कोविड सेंटर में चल रहा है। वहीं 730 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं। जिले के एक मात्र कोविड अस्पताल (जिला अस्पताल) में 14 मरीज अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं। वहीं शासकीय जीएनएम प्रशिक्षण कोविड सेंटर में 35 मरीजों को इलाज चल रहा है। जय हिंद कॉलेज कोविड सेंटर में एक भी मरीज का इलाज नहीं चल रहा है।

