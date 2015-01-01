पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीएसई का फैसला:10वीं के हिंदी विषय में दो ही खंड में प्रश्न रहेंगे

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • सत्र 2020-21 से 10वीं व 12वीं के परीक्षा पैटर्न में किया बदलाव

सीबीएसई ने 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा पैटर्न में बदलाव किया है। यह बदलाव इसी सत्र अर्थात शैक्षिक सत्र 2020-21 से लागू होगा. परीक्षा के पैटर्न में यह बदलाव सैंपल पेपर से चेक किया जा सकता है, जिसे ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर सैंपल पेपर के जरिए चेक किया जा सकता है। इस बदलाव के तहत ही सीबीएसई के 10वीं के हिंदी विषय में अब केवल दो ही खंड में प्रश्न रहेंगे। प्रथम खंड में केवल वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रकार के प्रश्न होंगें, जबकि द्वितीय खंड में लघु और दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। अभी तक हिंदी में चार खंड में प्रश्न पूछे जाते थे. हिंदी के प्रथम खंड में 40 मार्क्स और द्वितीय खंड में 40 अंक के सवाल रहेंगे। सीबीएसई ने इसी प्रकार का बदलाव 12वीं के इंग्लिश विषय में भी किया है। अभी तक इंग्लिश में तीन खंड में प्रश्न पूछे जाते थे. परंतु अब दो खंड में प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। पहले खंड में बहु विकल्पीय प्रकार के प्रश्न और दूसरे खंड में लघु तथा दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्न रहेंगे। सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने यह बदलाव सत्र 2021 की परीक्षा के लिए किया है। इसके अलावा 12वीं जीवविज्ञान के प्रश्नपत्र में पांच की जगह चार भाग होंगे। साथ में प्रश्नों की संख्या 27 से बढ़ाकर 33 कर दी गई है। इस प्रकार मनोविज्ञान में इस साल वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न की संख्या 17 से बढ़ाकर 21 कर दी गई है। इसी तरह सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने कला संकाय के कई विषयों में प्रश्न पत्र की संख्या घटाई है। बोर्ड के कक्षा 12वीं में इस बार मल्टीपल च्वाइस वाले प्रश्नों की संख्या 18 की जगह 15 कर दी गई है। इनमें से केवल 14 प्रश्नों के जबाब ही देने हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक संयम भारद्वाज ने कहा कि बदलाव की जानकारी सैंपल पेपर से दे दी गई है। इसके अलावा 12वीं जीवविज्ञान के प्रश्नपत्र में पांच की जगह चार भाग होंगे। साथ में प्रश्नों की संख्या 27 से बढ़ाकर 33 कर दी गयी है. इस प्रकार मनोविज्ञान में इस साल वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न की संख्या 17 से बढ़ाकर 21 कर दी गई है।

कोरोना के कारण किया गया बदलाव
परीक्षा नियंत्रक संयम भारद्वाज ने बताया कि अबकी बार सीबीएसई बोर्ड द्वारा परीक्षाओं के पैटर्न में बदलाव किया जा रहा है। साथ-साथ उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षाएं करवाने के लिए तैयारी जोर शोर से की जा रही है। ताकि समय से परीक्षाओं को करवाया जा सके। बोर्ड द्वारा यह बदलाव कोरोना के कारण किया जा रहा है क्योंकि कोरोना के चलते कक्षाएं अच्छे से नहीं लग पाई। इसके कारण पूरा सिलेबस अच्छे से नहीं करवाया गया। इसलिए बोर्ड द्वारा प्रश्नों के खंडों में बदलाव किया जा रहा है।

