पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोेना का असर:इस बार कोरोना के चलते दो दिवसीय काली पूजा एक ही दिन में हुई संपन्न

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बंग समाज की ओर से सिटी स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में हुई पूजा, बंग समाज उत्थान समिति के तत्वावधान में पिछले 31 वर्ष से आयोजन किया जा रहा

सिटी स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में दो दिवसीय माता काली पूजा का आयोजन हुआ। बंग समाज उत्थान समिति के तत्वावधान में पिछले 31 वर्ष से लगातार काली पूजा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। ऐसा पहली बार है कि दो दिवसीय पूजा कोरोना के कारण एक दिन में ही संपन्न की गई। पश्चिम बंगाल की तर्ज पर बने आकर्षक पंडाल में माता की प्रतिमा की पूजा आर्चना रात्रि 09.00 बजे से 02.00 बजे तक जारी रही। इस दौरान ढ़ाकी च काशी की धुन में घुपुची नृत्य की जाती रही। समिति के सदस्यों ने बताया कि माता का भोग स्थानीय ब्राह्मण परिवार शिवाजी बेनर्जी व मोनाली बेनर्जी द्वारा तैयार किया गया। पूजा के दौरान नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष प्रकाश चन्द्राकर, पूर्व विधायक डा. विमल चोपड़ा व गणमान्य नागरिक काली पूजा में शामिल हुए। माता को चढ़ाए गए भोग के साथ प्रसाद का वितरण समस्त भक्त्तजनों को किया गया। इधर, पूजन के पश्चात रविवार दोपहर माता के विसर्जन की तैयारी शुरु हुई। बंगाली व अन्य हिंदू समाज की महिलाओं द्वारा माता के बोरोन किया गया। जिसमें पान, मिठाई खिला कर आरती कर माता के साथ व अन्य महिलाएं आपस में सिंदूर खेलकर एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई। बंगाल के ढाकी दल के ढोल व काशी की ताल पर घुपुची नृत्य करते हुए माता की शोभा यात्रा निकाली गई, जो नेहरू चौक, गांधी चौक होते हुए महामाया तालाब में विसर्जित किया गया।

समिति और समाज के लोग हुए शामिल
पूजा में अजय विश्वास, संदीप घोष, समीर चौधरी, मृत्युंजय बोस, डा. सत्यजीत विश्वास, डा. विजय विश्वास गिरीश बोस, डा.विजन बागची, डा. संजीव कर्मकार, सपन दास, अचित बनर्जी, संजय घोष, तापस मिस्त्री, विश्वजीत राय (बबलू बंगाली), सुनील पाल, विमल मिर्धा, सुबीर पाल, मनोज पाल, विश्वनाथ मोहतो, महेश पाल, पंकज घोष, विप्लव गुप्ता, ए.के. हालदार, डा. मितोष विश्वास, संजय बोस, बिट्टू मंडल, नीतेन्द्र बेनर्जी, डा. अरूण विश्वास, शिवनाथ बोस, डा. सनातन विश्वास, सुदीप्तो मैती, दुरजन दत्ता, अनूप चक्रवर्ती, अभीजीत बोस, राहूर चौधरी, संदीप चौधरी, समीर समद्दर, दिपंकर विश्वास, निखिल चौधरी, निर्मल विश्वास, अशीष बोस अपने परिजनों के साथ उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें