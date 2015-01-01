पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी से पहले विवाद:समय समाप्त, वनाधिकार पट्टे का पंजीयन नहीं, किसानों ने किया कलेक्टोरेट का घेराव

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • ऑनलाइन त्रुटि से परेशान होकर किसान पहुंचे तहसील कार्यालय

समर्थन मूल्य में धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन का सोमवार को अंतिम दिन था। किसान पंजीयन को लेकर राजस्व विभाग के दफ्तर के चक्कर काटते देखे गए। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी ऑनलाइन में त्रुटि होने के कारण पंजीयन नहीं होना सामने आया है। इसके अलावा डूबान व वनाधिकार पट्टे पर बोआई करने वाले किसान भी पंजीयन को लेकर परेशान थे। उनका भी पंजीयन अभी तक नहीं हुआ है। ऑनलाइन में रिकार्ड नहीं दिखाने के कारण उन्हें पंजीयन के लिए दफ्तरों के चक्कर काट रहे थे। सोमवार को बागबाहरा क्षेत्र के किसानों ने अपनी समस्या को लेकर कलेक्टोरेट का घेराव किया। डिप्टी कलेक्टर सीमा ठाकुर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान उन्होंने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया कि वनाधिकार पट्टे का रिकार्ड मैनुअल मंगाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद वनाधिकारी पट्टे वाले किसानों का भी पंजीयन हो जाएगा। इधर, खाद्य अधिकारी अजय यादव का कहना है कि पंजीयन का काम चल रहा है। इस साल 10187 नए किसानों का पंजीयन हुआ है।

पहले पट्‌टाधारक समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचते रहे हैं
वन अधिकार पट्टा धारी किसानों का चालू वर्ष 2020 -21में पंजीयन नहीं होने पर खमरिया सोसायटी के सैकड़ों किसानों ने जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर के नेतृत्व में कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे जहां पर डिप्टी कलेक्टर सीमा ठाकुर को ज्ञापन दिया और किसानों ने कहा कि पिछले कई वर्षों से वन अधिकार पट्टा में धान का बिक्री समर्थन मूल्य में करते आ रहे हैं और सोसायटी से ऋण भी ले रहे हैं । इस वर्ष ऐसा क्या हो गया कि वन अधिकार पट्टा धारी किसानों का नाम काट दिया गया है और आज पंजीयन का अंतिम दिन तक नाम नहीं जुड़ा है, जबकि पंजीयन कार्य 2 माह से चल रहा है । हमारा पंजीयन नहीं हुआ तो हम सभी वन अधिकार पट्टा धारी किसान कहां कब और किसके पास धान बेचेंगे। अभी 11 से 12 सौ रुपये में धान बिक रहा है और 1 दिसंबर सरकारी खरीदी प्रारंभ होने के बाद पिछले वर्ष की भांति व्यापारी व कोचिया द्वारा खरीदी पर प्रतिबंध लग गया तो आगामी 3 माह हम किसान धान नहीं भेज पाएंगे कर्ज के तले दबे किसानों के पास खेत बेचने आत्महत्या करने के सिवा कोई रास्ता नहीं बचेगा।

पूर्व विधायक चोपड़ा ने सुनी किसानों की समस्याएं
पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. विमल चोपड़ा तहसील कार्यालय में जन अदालत में पंजीयन नहीं होने से भटक रहे गढसिवनी के 100 किसानों की समस्या लेकर पहुंचे, ग्रामीणों ने चोपड़ा को बताया कि ऑन लाइन त्रुटि से पंजीयन नहीं हो पा रहा है। गांव के लगभग 152 किसानों की ऑनलाइन में त्रुटि की समस्या है। डाॅ. चोपड़ा ने अपने कार्यकर्ता के साथ तहसीलदार से मुलाकात कर समस्या से अवगत कराया और इसका तत्काल निवारण करने की मांग की।

पंजीयन नहीं हुआ तो पर्व के पहले अनशन
जनपद अध्यक्ष स्मिता हितेश चंद्राकर ने कहा कि पूर्व की भांति अगर वनपट्टाधारी किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं हुआ तो दीवाली के पहले अनशन करने मजबूर हो जाऊंगी क्योंकि किसान खून के आंसू रोने मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

