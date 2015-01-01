पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम:अंबेडकर चौक से रायपुर रोड तक ट्रैफिक ध्वस्त

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
दीवाली त्योहार में चार दिन शेष है। इसके पहले पहले ही लाेगों ने त्योहारी सीजन की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। रोजाना बड़ी संख्या में लोग बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। शहर में अंबेडकर चौक से लेकर रायपुर रोड तक पार्किंग के लिए जगह ही नहीं है। यही कारण है कि खरीदारी करने पहुंचने वाले लोग सड़क पर ही वाहन खड़ी कर दुकानों में जा रहे हैं। यही नहीं शहर के बीच से होकर एनएच 353 गुजरी है। इसलिए बड़ी संख्या में भारी वाहनों का दबाव इस सड़क पर रहता है। इसके चलते सुबह से लेकर रात तक मुख्य सड़क में जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़ को देखते हुए पुलिस की टीम पेट्रोलिंग तो कर रही है, लेकिन पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण खामियाजा आमजनों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। इधर, आमजनों को यातायात की समस्या से राहत देने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने अब तक कोई प्लान तैयार नहीं किया है। यायाता प्रभारी दीपेश जायसवाल का कहना है कि शहर में पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं है, इसलिए कोई प्लान तैयार नहीं किया गया है। यातायात व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने को लेकर दुकानदारों को सामान व विज्ञापन बोर्ड निकलाने के लिए मना किया जाएगा।

फुटकर व्यापारियों का कब्जा, पालिका सुस्त
इधर, नेशनल हाइवे - 353 पर फुटकर व्यापारियों का कब्जा होने से सड़क और सकरी हो गई है। वाहनों के आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है। पालिका फुटकर व्यापारियों के लिए पालिका जगह का आवंटन करा दी है। इसके बावजूद व्यापारी वहां से नहीं हट रहे हैं। वहीं पालिका भी व्यापारियों को नहीं हटा पा रही है। पर्व के पू्र्व ही पालिका ने आवंटन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली थी।

लगातार भरेगा बाजार
13 नवंबर को धनतेरस है। खरीददारी के लिए लोग अब बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। यह भीड़ 14 नवंबर के शाम तक रहेगी। इस दौरान सराफ लाइन, गोल बाजार, बिन्नी बाई सब्जी मार्केट और रायपुर रोड से बरोंडा चौक मेन रोड तक भीड़ ज्यादा रहेगी। आसपास पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण जाम लगना तय है।

इन स्थानों पर बनाई जा सकती है अस्थाई पार्किंग
भास्कर की टीम ने रविवार को शहर का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान शहर में काफी भीड़ रही। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी नेहरू चौक से लेकर बिठोभा टॉकिज तक है। यहां सड़क के दोनों ओर दुकानों के सामने गाड़ियां खड़ी होने से जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। यातायात पुलिस को इन्हीं स्थानों के लिए पार्किंग तैयार करना होगा।

