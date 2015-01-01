पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:आधी रात पहुंचे दो दंतैल, ब्यारे में रखा धान खाया और बिखेर दिया, किसानों में दहशत

महासमुंद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दंतैल के डर से पहले ही कर ली फसल की कटाई, जान जोखिम में डालकर कर रहे रखवाली

दो दंतैलों ने नांदबारु में गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की दरम्यानी रात एक किसान के ब्यारे में घुसकर रखे धान को खाकर तहस-नहस कर दिया। इससे किसान को काफी नुकसान हुआ। इधर, सिरपुर क्षेत्र के हाथी प्रभावित 52 गांवों के किसान इन दिनों दंतैल के आतंंक से परेशान है। क्योंकि दंतैल रात में भोजन की तलाश करते हुए इन दिनों खलिहान व ब्यारा पहुंच रहे हैं। जहां धान को खाकर तहस-नहस कर रहे हैं। वहीं रतजगा करने वाले किसान भी दंतैल को देखकर वहां से भाग कर जान बचा रहे हैं। किसानों ने दंतैल के डर से पहले ही फसल की कटाई कर ली है, और धान को सुरक्षित अपने खलिहान व ब्यारा में लाकर रख दिए हैं, लेकिन वहां भी दंतैल पहुंच रहे हैं। हाथी भगाओ फसल बचाओ समिति के राधेलाल सिन्हा ने बताया कि दो दंतैल पिछले कई महीनों से क्षेत्र में उत्पात मचा रहेे हैं और फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। दंतैल के डर से किसानों ने पहले ही फसल काट ली है, लेकिन दिसंबर में धान खरीदी होने के कारण रतजगा कर किसान धान की सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। वहीं दंतैल का भय क्षेत्र के किसानों पर अभी भी बना हुआ है। उन्हें डर सताता है कि कहीं रात में दंतैल से उनका सामना न हो जाए। गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात ग्राम नांदबारु में दो दंतैलों ने किसान रमेश खडि़या के ब्यारा में घुसकर धान को खाया और तहस-नहस कर दिया।

कोकोभाठा में हाथी ने बैल को मारा
सोमवार को भोजन की तलाश में मुढ़ीपार से होते हुए दो दंतैल ग्राम कोकोभाठा पहुंचे। जहां दंतैल ने बैल को पटककर मार डाला। यहां से दंतैल फिर बड़गांव से चरौदा जंगल की ओर चले गए थे। घटना के बाद से ग्रामीणों में दहशत है। बुधवार को कोलपदर रोपनी से होते हुए कक्ष क्रमांक 213 से बागबाहरा से कौहाकुड़ा और बरतुंगा बस्त से गड़बेड़ा, चांदापारा, मुडीपार होते हुए बलौदाबाजार सीमा पर पहुंच गए थे। इसके बाद दोनों फिर वापस आकर नांदबारु में किसान की फसल को नुकसान पहुंचाया। अभी दंतैल सुकुलबाय के जंगल में घूम रह हैं।

रात में जंगल से निकलकर इन गांवों में पहुंच रहे दंतैल
अचानकपुर, खिरसाली, बंदोरा, मोहकम, गुडरुडीह, बिरबिरा, सुकुलबाय, लहंगर, खड़ासा, पिरदा, मालीडीह और परसाडीह ज्यादा हाथि प्रभावित है । क्योंकि ये गांव जंगल से लगा हुआ है। दंतैल दिन को जंगल में विचरण करते हैं और रात में वे भोजन की तलाश में इन गांवों में पहुंचते हैं । वर्तमान में दंतैल को जानकारी हो गई है कि ब्यारा व खलिहानों में धान रखा हुआ है। अब दंतैल धान खाने के लिए रात में गांव पहुंच रहे हैं ।
क्षेत्र के किसान डर-डरकर रतजगा कर रहे
फसल की कटाई होने के बाद किसानों ने अपना धान खलिहान व ब्यारा में लाकर रख दिया है। अब वे धान खरीदी शुरु होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन दिसंबर में खरीदी होने के कारण इस बार भी उन्हें जान जोखिम में डालकर रातभर धान की सुरक्षा करनी पड़ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाक हाई कमीशन का अफसर तलब; भारत बोला- त्योहार पर बेगुनाह नागरिकों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें