सुविधा:दो पीजी कॉलेजों में इस साल 4 नए पीजी व 3 ग्रेजुएट विषयों की कक्षाएं होंगी शुरू

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यहां के विद्यार्थियों को भूगोल व माइक्रोबॉयोलॉजी, प्राणी व भौतिक शास्त्र की पढ़ाई जिले में होगी

जिले के दो सरकारी कॉलेज में पीजी के चार विषयों की कक्षाएं इस वर्ष शुरु होगी । इसके लिए छात्र-छात्राओं से आवेदन भी मंगाए जा रहे हैं । अब छात्र-छात्राओं को पीजी के नए चार विषयों की पढ़ाई के लिए अन्य जिलों में जाकर पढ़ाई नहीं करनी होगी । उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने नए विषयों के संचालन की हरी झंडी देते हुए छात्रों को काफी राहत दी है। ये दोनों ही कॉलेज जिला मुख्यालय में है। इसमें शासकीय कन्या माता कर्मा एवं महाप्रभु वल्लभाचार्य स्नाकोत्तर महाविद्यालय शामिल है। माता कर्मा महाविद्यालय में स्नाकोत्तर में दो तथा महाप्रभु महाविद्यालय में दो स्नाकोत्तर की कक्षाएं इस वर्ष लगेंगी है। इसके लिए छात्रों ने प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन जमा भी कर दिए हैं, वहीं कन्या कर्मा महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश जारी है। 10-10 छात्राओं ने प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन-पत्र जमा किए हैं। इन चारों विषयों के लिए 20-20 सींटे है। माता कर्मा महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य रमेश देवांगन एवं महाप्रभु वल्लभाचार्य के प्रोफेसर एस बरवा ने बताया कि इस वर्ष चार पीजी एवं तीन स्नातक के नए विषय महाविद्यालय में संचालित होंगे।

कॉलेज खोलने विचार नहीं
कोराना काल में उच्च शिक्षा की व्यवस्था एकदम चरमरा गई है। विषयों के प्रोफेसर नहीं होने के कारण ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी नहीं हो पा रही है। प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं पीजी के छात्रों को भी भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने अभी तक कॉलेज खोलने के संबंध में कोई विचार नहीं किया है, लेकिन छात्रों से खोलने के संबंध में राय जरुर लिए हैं।

इन विषयों की होगी पढ़ाई
महाप्रभु वल्लभाचार्य महाविद्यालय में इस वर्ष स्नाकोत्तर के दो विषय की पढ़ाई होगी है। जिसके लिए प्रवेश भी हो चुका है। इस वर्ष एमएसी में भौतिक शास्त्र एवं प्राणी शास्त्र शामिल है। इन विषयों की पढ़ाई जिले के किसी महाविद्यालय में नहीं थे। पूर्व में इस महाविद्यालय में स्नातक ने बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम, पीजीडीसीए, डीसीए, बीसीए, पीजी में रसायन शास्त्र, जीव विज्ञान एवं गणित की कक्षाएं संचालित हो रही है।

स्नातक के लिए करना होगा इंतजार : कन्या कर्मा महाविद्यालय में स्नातक के 3 विषय जंतु विज्ञान, हिंदी एवं अंग्रेजी साहित्य की कक्षाएं शुरू होंगे, लेकिन प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश की समय सीमा समाप्त हो चुकी है । अब इन विषयों में छात्राओं को प्रवेश लेने के लिए इस वर्ष इंतजार करना होगा । आने वाले वर्षों में इन विषयों के लिए प्रवेश महाविद्यालय प्रबंधन लेगी ।

माता कर्मा में दो पीजी और तीन स्नातक की कक्षा होंगी संचालित
माता कर्मा महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य ने बताया कि छात्राओं को कम खर्च में बेहतर शिक्षा मिले इसलिए महाविद्यालय के द्वारा इस शिक्षा सत्र में स्नातक में जंतु विज्ञान, हिन्दी साहित्य एवं अंग्रेजी साहित्य के संचालन के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को भेजा गया था। साथ ही एमएससी में सूक्ष्म जीव विज्ञान एवं भूगोल विषयों की भी स्वीकृति मांगी गई थी। इन सभी विषयों पर मुहर लग गई है और इस वर्ष से ये कक्षाएं संचालित भी होंगी । इसके लिए आवेदन मंगाए जा रहे हैं । स्नातक में प्रवेश का समय समाप्त हो चुका है, इसलिए आने वाले वर्षों में छात्रों को लाभ मिलेगा।

