कार्रवाई:बसना क्षेत्र के मजदूरों को ओडिशा के ठेकेदार लेकर जा रहे थे उत्तर प्रदेश

  • कसडोल में पिथौरा अंचल के मजदूरों को प्रशासनिक टीम ने वापस भेजा, बस में करीब 61 लोग थे, जिसमें बड़ों के साथ बच्चे भी थे

ओडिशा और बसना क्षेत्र के मजदूरों को पलायन करने से बुधवार को श्रम विभाग की टीम ने रोका। इनमें से जिले के मजदूरों को वापस उनके गांव रवाना किया गया। वहीं ओडिशा के मजदूरों को वापस नहीं भेजा जा सका, क्योंकि वे दूसरे राज्य से थे। बुधवार को कुछ लोगों ने श्रम विभाग को सूचना दी कि ओडिशा के ठेकेदार मजदूरों को लेकर यूपी जा रहे हैं। सूचना मिलते ही जामली के पास श्रम विभाग और प्रशासनिक अमले ने बस को रोका। ओडिशा से रायपुर की ओर चलने वाली बड़े पंडा नामक बस से बड़ी संख्या में मजदूरों को यूपी ले जाया जा रहा था। श्रम विभाग और प्रशासनिक अफसरों को मिली सूचना पर सिरगड़ी के पास बस को रोका गया और यूपी के ईंट भठ्ठों में मजदूरी के लिए ले जाए जा रहे करीब करीब 61 मजदूरों का पलायन होने से रोका गया। इन मजदूरों में 15 मजदूर जिले के बसना ब्लॉक के थे, जबकि शेष 46 मजदूर ओडिशा निवासी हैं।

नोटिस जारी, 5 ठेकेदारों ने ही कराया है पंजीयन
मामले में जिला श्रम अधिकारी डीके राजपूत ने बताया कि ओडिशा का ठेकेदार बिना ग्राम पंचायत को सूचना दिए मजदूरों को यूपी के ईंट भट्ठा ले जा रहा था। सूचना मिलते ही टीम ने इन मजदूरों को उतारकर वापस गांव भेज दिया है। मामले में अंतरराज्यीय प्रवासी कर्मकार अधिनियम 1979 के तहत ठेकेदार के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज कर नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

कसडोल में उतारे गए पिथौरा क्षेत्र के मजदूर
मंगलवार की देर रात कसडोल में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने तीन बसों को पकड़ा। इन बसों में बड़ी संख्या में मजदूर सवार थे, जिन्हें यूपी ले जाया जा रहा था। उक्त मजदूर पिथौरा अंचल के रहने वाले हैं और यहीं का एक ठेकेदार मजदूरों को बस के जरिए यूपी भेज रहा था। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने पिथौरा से 30 किमी की दूरी पर बया मार्ग में इन बसों को रोककर पूछताछ की।

