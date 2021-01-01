पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:जिले में अब 21 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में किया जाएगा वैक्सीनेशन

महासमुंद3 घंटे पहले
  • बढ़ाया जा रहा टीकाकरण का दायरा, जिले में अब 3453 फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को लगाया जा चुका है कोविड का टीका

जिले में कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण का दायरा और बढ़ाया जा रहा है। आज से जिलेभर के 21 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की जाएगी। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार को जिले के 21 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में वैक्सीनेशन होगा। नए केंद्रों में नयापारा, खट्टी, बिरकोनी, पटेवा, झलप, बागबाहरा, खल्लारी, खम्हरिया, कोमाखान, पिथौरा, साल्हेडीह, सांकरा, पिरदा, बम्हनी, बसना के दो स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, लम्बर, सरायपाली के दो स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र और तोषगांव शामिल है। इन केंद्रों में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।
महासमुंद जिले में 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हुई थी। पहले चरण में तीन केंद्र (जिला अस्पताल महासमुंद, पिथौरा और सरायपाली सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र) में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की गई थी। वहीं दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत में इन केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई थी। 25 जनवरी से शुरू हुए दूसरे चरण में तीन केंद्र केंद्र पीएचसी अर्बन, बसना और बागबाहरा के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भी वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य शुरू किया गया था। इस तरह दूसरे चरण में जिले के कुल 6 केंद्रों में वैक्सीनेशन कार्य जारी रहा। अब तीसरे चरण में इनकी कुल संख्या 21 कर दी गई है।
जिलेभर में 20 कोल्ड चेन तैयार : कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जिलेभर में 20 कोल्ड चेन स्थापित किए गए हैं। नए केंद्रों में वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत के साथ ही इन कोल्ड चेन में तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। ताकि वैक्सीन का रखरखाव बेहतर हो सके। कोल्ड चेन में वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज के साथ अन्य व्यवस्थाओं के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देशित भी किया गया है।

सोमवार को 475 लोगों को लगाया गया टीका
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. अरविन्द गुप्ता ने बताया कि सोमवार को महासमुंद में कुल 475 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया गया। इसके तहत जिला अस्पता में 75, शहरी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र महासमुंद में 64, पिथौरा में 75, सरायपाली और बसना में 100-100 एवं बागबाहरा में 61 लोगों का टीकाकरण किया गया। इस तरह महासमुंद जिले में अब तक 3453 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। जिले में कुल 8979 फ्रंटलाइन वारियर्स को टीका लगाया जाना है।

