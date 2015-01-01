पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला शक्ति:मशरूम से शराब नहीं अब तैयार किया जा रहा सूप पाउडर

  • शराब बंदी से स्वरोजगार के साथ महिलाओं से मिल रही गांव को नई पहचान

पिथौरा विकासखंड के ग्राम बुंदेली की महिलाएं शराबबंदी से स्वरोजगार की ओर बढ़ रही हैं। महिलाओं के द्वारा उठाए गए नए कदम से गांव को नई पहचान मिल रही है। इन महिलाओं को हर स्तर पर साथ देने के लिए बुंदेली चौकी प्रभारी विकास शर्मा कंधे से कंधे मिलाकर चल रहे हैं। गांव की उप सरपंच पूनम मानिकपुरी भी महिलाओं की मदद कर रही है। वहीं महिलाएं भी स्वरोजगार से जुड़ने के लिए आगे आ रही हैं। इन महिलाओं ने मशरूम सूप पाउडर बनाने की पूरी विधि का प्रशिक्षण पूरा कर लिया है। यह प्रशिक्षण निदान के संचालक सुरेश शुक्ला के माध्यम से दिया गया है। शनिवार को महिलाओं ने मशरूम से पाउडर निकालकर सूप तैयार किया है। महिलाओं को संचालक द्वारा लेबलिंग, पैकेजिंग तथा मार्केटिंग की जानकारी भी दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार महिलाओं को मशरूम के पाउडर से सूप तैयार करने के लिए मशीन खरीदना होगा, जिसकी कीमत 40 हजार रुपए है। महिलाओं के हौसलों को बुलंद करने के लिए प्रारंभिक स्तर पर चौकी प्रभारी मशीन खरीदकर महिलाओं को देने वाले हैं। इसके बाद महिलाएं सूप तैयार कर उसे तुमगांव स्थिति निदान हर्बल हाइजेनिक व स्थानीय बाजार में बेचेंगी। चौकी प्रभारी ने बताया कि दो-तीन दिन में यह मशीन महिलाओं को खरीदकर दी जाएगी, उसके बाद काम शुरू होगा।

गांव का बदला माहौल महिलाएं आई आगे
गांव बुंदेली पहले अवैध शराब के कारोबार के लिए जाना जाता था। इसके चलते गांव का माहाैल पूरी तरह से खराब था। महिलाएं भी इससे काफी परेशान थी। बुंदेली चौकी में पदस्थापना के बाद चौकी प्रभारी विकास शर्मा ने पहले तो गांव में अवैध शराब के कारोबार को पूरी तरह से बंद कराया। शराब निषेध के लिए महिलाओं का समूह बनाया, जिसके परिणाम स्वरूप ग्राम की बदहाल स्थिति को सुधारा गया।

सिरपुर ब्रांड से के नाम से बेचा जाएगा सूप
निदान सेवा के संचालक ने बताया कि गांव की महिलाओं के द्वारा मशरूम पाउडर से सूप तैयार होगा, उसका ब्रांड नेम सिरपुर रहेगा। इसी नाम के साथ सूप की बिक्री होगी। स्थानीय स्तर पर आस पास के होटल, ढाबा में सरलता से उपलब्ध होगा। राज्य स्तर के होटलों में इसकी आपूर्ति की जाएगी। उन्होंने महिलाओं को कहा कि उन्हें किसी प्रकार की जानकारी व सामान की आवश्यकता होगी तो हर्बल हाइजेनिक बाजार के माध्यम से उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

