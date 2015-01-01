पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:36 घंटे निर्जला व्रत रख महिलाओं ने उगते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

महासमुंद16 घंटे पहले
  • उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महापर्व छठ का शनिवार को समापन हो गया, लोगों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण कर पूर्ण की पूजा

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महापर्व छठ का शनिवार को समापन हुआ। महामाया तालाब के घाट में भोजपुरी समाज की महिलाओं ने शनिवार को अल सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर 36 घंटे का कठोर व्रत पूरा किया। तालाब घाट में सुबह पांच बजे से ही व्रतधारी महिलाओं की भीड़ लगी थी। उगते सूर्य को दूध और गंगाजल से अर्घ्य देकर व्रतधारी महिलाओं ने परिवार के सुख समृद्धि की कामना की और पिछले 36 घंटे से जारी व्रत को पूरा किया। पंडित ने विधिवत मंत्रोच्चार कर व्रतियों को पूजा संपन्न कराई। पूजा पश्चात परिवार के लोगों ने एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी और प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। इससे पूर्व शुक्रवार शाम को महिलाओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया था। इस दौरान पूजा के लिए भोजपुरी समाज के अलावा शहर के लोग पूजा देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में तालाब परिसर में मौजूद रहे। पूजा पश्चात व्रतियों ने घर पहुंच प्रसाद सेवन कर व्रत तोड़ा और परिवारजनों में प्रसाद वितरण किया।
नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हुआ था महापर्व छठ : भोजपुरी समाज की महिलाओं ने महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत 18 नवंबर से नहाय खाय के साथ प्रारंभ किया । दूसरे दिन यानी 19 नवंबर को खरना के साथ शाम को 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू किया । 20 नवंबर शुक्रवार को व्रतधारी महिलाओं ने डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया । शनिवार को उगते हुए सू्र्य को अर्घ्य देकर महापर्व छठ का समापन किया ।

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने दी बधाई
सुबह तालाब परिसर में पूजा के लिए पहुंचे भोजपुरी समाज के लोगों को जनप्रतिनिधियों ने बधाई दी। बधाई देने वालों में पूर्व विधायक डॉ. विमल चोपड़ा, पूर्व नपा उपाध्यक्ष त्रिभुवन महिलांग, सभापति मनीष शर्मा, देवीचंद राठी, पार्षद महेन्द्र, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि महेन्द्र सिका सहित अन्य नेतागण मौजूद रहे।
जिलेभर में मनाया गया पर्व
शुक्रवार और शनिवार को छठ पर्व पूरे जिलेभर में मनाया गया। पिथौरा के लाखागढ़ तालाब में भी छठहारिनों ने डूबते और उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा की। इधर, बसना, सरायपाली और बागबाहरा में भी व्रतियों ने पूजा कर भगवान सूर्यदेव से परिवार के सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की।

