पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पर्व:सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में आज करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगी महिलाएं, शुभ योग से बढ़ेगी समृद्धि

महासमुंद17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना काल में आज अखंड सुहाग के लिए बुधवार को महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगी। दिन भर निर्जला व्रत रखकर शाम को 16 श्रृंगार करके मां गौरी, भगवान शंकर, गणेश व कार्तिकेय को पुष्प, अक्षत, दीप आदि अर्पित करके करवा चौथ कथा का पाठ करेंगी। साथ ही चन्द्र को अर्घ्य देकर पति को चलनी से देखने के बाद व्रत का पारण करेंगी। मान्यता है कि करवा चौथ व्रत से व्रती महिलाओं की पति को दीर्घायु प्राप्त होती है। साथ ही अखंड सौभाग्य, पुत्र, पौत्र के साथ लक्ष्मी की प्राप्ति होती है। परंपरा अनुसार सास बहुओं को सरगी भेंट करेंगी। बहु सरगी के प्रसाद को ग्रहण करके व्रत रखेंगी। नगर पुरोहित पंकज तिवारी ने बताया कि करवा चौथ पर इस बार सर्वार्थ सिद्धि का योग है। चतुर्थी तिथि 3 नवंबर मंगलवार को रात 1:05 बजे शुरू हो जाएगी, जो 4 नवंबर बुधवार को रात 2:10 बजे तक रहेगी। मृगशिरा नक्षत्र के स्वामी चन्द्रमा हैं। राशि के स्वामी शुक्र और बुध हैं। इसलिये बुधवार को दिनभर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग रहेगा। चतुर्थी तिथि पांच नवंबर की सुबह पांच बजकर चौदह मिनट तक रहेगी। ज्योतिषियों की गणना के मुताबिक इस बार करवा चौथ की पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त बुधवार शाम 5:29 बजे से शाम 6:48 बजे तक है। इस दिन चंद्रमा आठ बजकर सोलह मिनट पर निकलेगा। पर्व मनोकामनाएं पूरी करने वाला रहेगा : पंकज तिवारी ने बताया कि करवा चौथ पर तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और ग्रहों का महासंयोग बनने से व्रत और पूजा का पूरा फल मिलेगा। जिससे सौभाग्य के साथ समृद्धि भी बढ़ेगी। इस करवा चौथ पर व्रत से पति-पत्नी में प्रेम बढ़ेगा और घर में सुख-समृद्धि बढ़ेगी। शुभ संयोगों में पूजा होने से महिलाओं को रोग और शोक से छुटकारा मिल सकता है।

कोरोना ने बदला करवा चौथ का ट्रेंड
अन्य पर्व व त्योहार की तरह कोरोना काल का प्रभाव करवा चौथ पर भी पड़ रहा है। सजने-संवरने से लेकर व्रत की खुशी घर में साझा की जाएगी। ऑनलाइन खरीदारी भी खूब की जा रही है। शहर के दुकानदार संदीप साहू ने बताया कि परंपरागत साड़ियों के अलावा डिजाइनदार साड़ियां व सलवार सूट की भी ऑनलाइन मांग ज्यादा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें