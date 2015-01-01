पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:शराब के कारोबार में मिलीभगत को लेकर आप ने दिया धरना

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्थानीय कचहरी चौक पर एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन कर आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों व शासन की मिली भगत से चल रहे शराब की अवैध बिक्री का खुलासा किया। कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे वहां लगभग घेराव जैसा किया। पदाधिकारियों ने अपर कलेक्टर जोगिंदर नायक से मुलाकात कर ज्ञापन सौंपा और पांच सदस्यी टीम बनाकर मामले की जांच करने की मांग की। जिस पर अपर कलेक्टर ने जांच का आश्वासन दिया। आप के नेताओं ने मंगलवार को कचहरी चौक पर धरना देते हुए दलदली रोड स्थिति शराब दुकान में बिना परमिट के शराब बेचने का खुलासा किया। नेताओं ने बताया कि जब आबकारी उप निरीक्षक द्वारा जारी परमिट की जांच की तो पता चला कि 4 बजकर 3 मिनट में जो गाड़ी क्रमांक सीजी 25 जी 9155 जो वेयर हाउस से निकली है, वहीं गाड़ी रसनी टोल नाके से उसी समय उसी तारीख को निकली है।
जेल भेजने की दी धमकी : 3 नवंबर को दलदली रोड़ महासमुन्द मदिरा दुकान में शाम 4 बजकर 3 मिनट में गाड़ी क्रमांक सीजी 25 जी 9155 में 800 पेटी विदेशी मदिरा लेकर पहुंची। जब पता चला कि यह शराब बिना परमिट के उतर रही है, तो कार्यकर्ता वहां पहुंचे और ड्राइवर से शासन द्वारा जारी परमिट की मांग की । उस दौरान चालक ने परमिट नहीं होने की बात कहीं और वह फरार हो गया। जब गहराता गया तो, दो घंटे बाद निरीक्षक मधुकर व आरक्षक परमिट लेकर पहुंचे। उसके बाद वेयर हाउस से सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मांग की तो, जवाब में आबकारी उप निरीक्षक द्वारा कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी शेर सिंग को बुलाकर धमकी दी गई कि कार्रवाई कर जेल भेज देंगे। खुलासा करने वालों में आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रदेश सचिव उत्तम जयसवाल, प्रदेश महिला विंग अध्यक्ष दुर्गा झा आदि थे।

