श्रद्धांजलि:बिरसा हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत, उनके बताए मार्ग पर चलें

मैनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  •
  • स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती पर भूतबेड़ा में उनकी प्रतिमा का अनावरण, वक्ताओं ने रखे विचार

ग्राम पंचायत भूतबेड़ा में क्षेत्र के आदिवासी समाज व ग्रामीणों ने बिरसा मुंडा की 145वीं जयंती मनाई। उनकी कुर्बानी को याद करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष संजय नेताम के नेतृत्व में आदिवासियों ने भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की आदमकद प्रतिमा स्थापित कर उनका अनावरण किया। लोगों को संबोधित करते जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष संजय नेताम ने भगवान बिरसा मुंडा के व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व के बारे में बताकर उन्हें महान राष्ट्रभक्त, क्रांतिकारी बताया। इस अवसर पर घनश्याम मरकाम जनपद सदस्य, श्रीराम मरकाम जनपद सदस्य प्रतिनिधि, सुनील मरकाम सरपंच गोना, अजय नेताम सरपंच भूतबेड़ा, कृष्णा मरकाम सरपंच अड़गड़ी, गणेश नेताम, दलसु राम मरकाम, मायाराम नेताम, मोतीराम नेताम, बालाराम नेताम, रमेश नेताम, बुधलाल नेताम, प्रताप सिंह नेताम, बंशीलाल मरकाम, जयदेव नेताम, अन्नू ध्रुव, हेमराज नेताम, हेमप्रकाश मरकाम, भीमसेन मरकाम, धर्मेंद्र मरकाम, पवन ठाकुर, कमलचंद नेताम, रोहन नेताम, फालिया राम मरकाम, सतनामी मरकाम सहित बड़ी संख्या में क्षेत्रवासी उपस्थित रहे।

समाज पर अत्याचार के खिलाफ उठाई थी आवाज
संजय नेताम ने कहा बिरसा मुंडा देश के महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी थे, जिन्होंने अंग्रेजी हुकूमत के समय आदिवासी समाज पर हो रहे अत्याचार और धर्मांतरण के खिलाफ क्रांति का बिगुल बजाया और राष्ट्र व समाज उत्थान के लिए मात्र साढ़े चौबीस वर्ष की आयु में ही अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर दिए। वे हम सबके लिए प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। उनके बताए मार्ग पर हमें चलना है।

