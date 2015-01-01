पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:मक्का, धान व उड़द का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने किसानों का प्रदर्शन आज, रैली भी निकालेंगे

मैनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मांगें पूरी नहीं होने पर उदंती अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के किसान रायपुर तक करेंगे पदयात्रा

ग्राम पंचायत इंदागांव, साहेबिनकछार, जांगड़ा तौरेंगा, कोयबा, अमाड़ सहित उदंती सीतानदी अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के किसानों ने मांगों को लेकर लगातार गांवों में बैठक की। बुधवार को मैनपुर वन विभाग परिसर में विशाल धरना प्रदर्शन व रैली निकालने का फैसला लिया है। धान, मक्का व उड़द का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने समेत किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर उदंती अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के किसान बैनर, पोस्टर, तख्ती लेकर अपनी आवाज बुलंद करेंगे और एसडीएम मैनपुर को राज्यपाल एवं मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। आंदोलन को सफल बनाने एक पखवाड़े से अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के गांव-गांव में बैठकों का दौर जारी है। किसान नेता अर्जुन सिंह नायक, फणिन्द्र ठाकुर, जनपद सदस्य दीपक मंडावी, आदिवासी भुंजिया समाज के नेता टीकम नागंवशी, रूपसिंह मरकाम, रूपेश मंसी, हीरालाल ध्रुव, रूपसिंह बस्तिया, कुवंरसिंह ओंटी ने बताया कि क्षेत्र के किसानों ने हजारों एकड़ खेतों में मक्के की फसल का पैदावार किया है, लेकिन अब जब मक्का कटाई मिंजाई के बाद बेचने का समय आया है तो औने पौने दामों पर बेचने मजबूर हो रहे हैं। इस ओर सरकार द्वारा कोई ठोस पहल नहीं किया जा रहा है, जिसके चलते क्षेत्र के हजारों किसानों का शोषण हो रहा है। किसानों को उपज का सही मूल्य नहीं मिल पा रहा है। धान, उड़द, सरसों आदि फसलों का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाया जाए। मांगों को लेकर सभी से गुहार लगाते थक चुके, जिसके बाद हम मजबूर होकर यह आंदोलन कर रहे। अगर मांगे पूरी नहीं होती है तो आने वाले दिनों में रायपुर तक पदयात्रा किया जाएगा।

इदागांव में सहकारी बैंक की शाखा खोलने की मांग
ग्राम इदागांव में जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक की उपशाखा खोलने, उदंती अभयारण्य के गांव में पेयजल, स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा, सड़क जैसी बुनियादी सुविधाओं की मांग भी क्षेत्रवासी कर रहे। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए रैली निकाली जाएगी। अर्जुन सिंह नायक ने बताया कि किसानों द्वारा व्यापारी, बैंक, सहकारी समिति से खाद, बीज, दवाई एवं नगद राशि कर्ज मे लेकर कड़ी मेहनत करते हुए फसल लगाई जाती है, लेकिन इस समय व्यापारियों द्वारा औने पौने दामों में खरीदा किया जा रहा है, जिसके कारण मक्के की उचित मूल्य भी किसानों को नहीं मिल रहा है। किसान कर्ज अदा नहीं कर पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें