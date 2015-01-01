पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूटा गुस्सा:मक्का, धान, उड़द का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने की मांग किसानों ने मैनपुर में किया धरना-प्रदर्शन, रैली भी

मैनपुरएक दिन पहले
  • मैनपुर में उदंती अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के दर्जनों ग्रामों के किसानों ने रैली निकाल दिखाई ताकत

उदंती अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के किसानों ने बुधवार को मक्का, धान, उड़द का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने एवं क्षेत्र की समस्याओं को लेकर तहसील मुख्यालय मैनपुर में अपनी विशाल उपस्थिति दर्ज कराते हुए धरना प्रदर्शन रैली का आयोजन किया। प्रदर्शन में क्षेत्र के दर्जनों ग्रामों के हजारों आदिवासी, आम जनता, किसान शामिल हुए। अनुविभागीय अधिकारी अंकिता सोम ने बताया कि किसानों के ज्ञापन की बातों को जल्द ही शासन तक पहुंचाएंगे। ग्राम पंचायत इंदागांव, साहेबिनकछार, जांगड़ा, तौरेंगा, कोयबा, अमाड़ सहित उदंती सीतानदी टाइगर रिजर्व क्षेत्र के किसान लगभग 50 किलोमीटर मैनपुर अनुविभाग मुख्यालय पहुंचे। दोपहर 1 बजे वन विभाग मैदान से किसान नेता अर्जुन सिंह नायक, जनपद सदस्य दीपक मंडावी, पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष पुस्तम कपिल, रूपसिंह मसीह के नेतृत्व में क्षेत्र के किसानों द्वारा बैनर पोस्टर लेकर जंगी रैली निकाली गई और जमकर नारेबाजी की गई। रैली नगर का भ्रमण करते एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंची जहां राज्यपाल एवं मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम मैनपुर अंकिता सोम को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस दौरान एएसपी सुखनंदन सिंह राठौर, एसडीओपी पुलिस रूपेश कुमार डांडे, तहसीलदार कृष्णमूर्ति दीवान व स्थानीय अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। ज्ञापन में किसानों ने धान, मक्का, उड़द सहित फसलों का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने, इंदागांव में जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक की उप शाखा खोलने व उदंती अभयारण्य के गांवों में पेयजल, स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा सड़क, जैसी बुनियादी सुविधाओं का लाभ दिलाने एवं सामुदायिक वन अधिकार सहित विभिन्न समस्याओं को हल करने की मांग की गई है।

1850 रुपए की दर से 1 दिसंबर से मक्का खरीदी
तहसीलदार मैनपुर कृष्णमूर्ति दीवान ने बताया कि शासन द्वारा मक्का की खरीदी 1850 रुपए समर्थन मूल्य पर एक दिसंबर से की जाएगी, साथ ही पंजीयन की तिथि भी एक सप्ताह के लिए बढ़ा दी गई है।

समर्थन मूल्य घोषित न होने का बिचौलिये उठा रहे फायदा
इस दौरान विशाल किसान सभा का भी आयोजन किया गया। धरना प्रदर्शन को संबोधित करते हुए उदंती अभयारण्य क्षेत्र के किसान नेता अर्जुन नायक ने कहा कि क्षेत्र के किसानों ने हजारों एकड़ में मक्का, धान, उड़द, दलहन तिलहन की खेती की है लेकिन अभी तक समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी प्रारंभ नहीं होने से क्षेत्र के किसान बिचौलियों के पास औने पौने दामों पर अपनी फसलों को बेचने मजबूर हैं। उन्होंने तत्काल समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी प्रारंभ करने की मांग की, साथ ही धान, उड़द, सरसों आदि फसलों का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ाने व सहकारी सोसायटी में व्याप्त समस्याओं को दूर करने मांग की है। सभा को जनपद सदस्य दीपक मंडावी, पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष पुस्तम कपिल ने भी संबोधित किया। इस दौरान जिला पंचायत सभापति लोकेश्वरी नेताम, आदिवासी भुंजिया नेता टीकम नांगवशी, रूपेश मसीह, रूपसिंह मरकाम, युमेन्द कश्यप आदि मौजूद थे।​​​​​​​

