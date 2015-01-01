पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:120 किमी की दूरी में जानलेवा गड्ढे, लगातार हो रहे हादसे

मैनपुर2 दिन पहले
  • मैनपुर-देवभोग नेशनल हाईवे 130-सी की हालत बेहद खराब, लोग हादसों में जान गंवा रहे पर जिम्मेदार लापरवाह बने हुए हैं

मैनपुर-देवभोग नेशनल हाईवे की हालत बेहद खराब है जिसके चलते दुर्घटनाएं बढ़ गई है। क्षेत्र के जनता लंबे समय से इस सड़क के चौड़ीकरण की मांग कर रही है लेकिन प्रशासन ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। ज्ञात हो कि ये हाईवे सीधा ओडिशा को छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश से जोड़ता है और शासन ने इसे नेशनल हाईवे 130-सी भी घोषित कर चुका है। गरियाबंद जिले से लेकर देवभोग तक लगभग 120 किलोमीटर की दूरी में कई प्राणघातक गड्ढे और खाई हैं। मैनपुर से महज 15 किमी दूर इसी नेशनल हाईवे पर धवलपुर के आगे सड़क के बीचोबीच दर्जनों गड्ढे लगातार दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रित कर रहे हैं जिसकी मरम्मत करना विभाग के जिम्मेदारों ने मुनासिब नहीं समझा। इसके चलते कई दोपहिया व चारपहिया वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो चुके हैं और कई लोगों को अपनी जान तक गंवानी पड़ी है। नेशनल हाईवे घोषित होने के बाद इस सड़क की सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं रहा । पहले यह सड़क लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधीन थी तो लोनिवि द्वारा समय -समय पर मरम्मत का कार्य करवाया जाता था लेकिन जब से नेशनल हाईवे घोषित हुआ है इस मार्ग की तरफ ध्यान देने वाला कोई भी नहीं है। सड़क के बीचोबीच दरारें व गड्ढे होते जा रहे हैं।

अब तक 20 दुर्घटनाओं में 7 मौतें हो चुकी
ज्ञात हो कि इसी जगह जर्जर सड़क पर बुधवार को दो बाइक की टक्कर में तीन युवकों मौत हो चुकी है। गड्ढा लंबे होने के कारण वाहन चालक ध्यान नहीं दे पाते हैं जब सामने पहुंचते हैं तब तक देर हो चुकी होती है और वाहन से अपना नियंत्रण खो बैठते हैं। ग्रामीणों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस स्थान पर अभी तक लगभग 20 दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं जिसमें 7 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

