पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:15 साल से अधिक उम्र के निरक्षर लोगों को खोजें

नगरी14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र प्रवर्तित पढ़ना लिखना अभियान प्रौढ़ शिक्षा योजना व टीकाकरण की तैयारियों के लिए की बैठक

केंद्र प्रवर्तित पढ़ना लिखना अभियान प्रौढ़ शिक्षा योजना एवं जैपनिज टीकाकरण के संबंध में अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व सुनील कुमार शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक विकासखंड स्रोत समन्वयक के सभाकक्ष नगरी में हुई। इसमें निर्देशित किया गया कि 15 वर्ष के अधिक उम्र के ऐसे व्यक्तियों को चिह्नांकित करना है जिन्हें पूरी तरह से पढ़ना लिखना नहीं आता है। ऐसे निरक्षरों काे ढूंढना है। 10 निरक्षरों पर एक समाजसेवी शिक्षक का चयन करना है। इस कार्यक्रम के लिए समाजसेवी शिक्षकों को मानदेय का प्रावधान नहीं है। यह पूरी तरह निस्वार्थ सेवा है। इसमें ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समिति गठित की जाएगी। अध्यक्ष सरपंच सचिव संबंधित गांव के स्कूल के संस्था प्रमुख एवं पंचायत सदस्य द्वारा चयनित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए 7 संकुल से 25 ग्राम पंचायत एवं एक नगरीय निकाय से 5 वार्ड वार्ड क्रमांक 1 से वार्ड क्रमांक 5 तक का चयन किया जाएगा। कार्ययोजना आगामी 5 साल की है। पहला चरण नवंबर से अप्रैल तक चलेगा। बैठक में जैपनिज टीकाकरण के संबंध में नगरी स्वास्थ्य विभाग से बीपीएम हितेंद्र साहू ने जानकारी दी। बताया कि इस बीमारी में 1 वर्ष से 15 वर्ष तक के बच्चे ज्यादा प्रभावित होते हैं। इसे टीकाकरण से रोका जा सकता है। टीकाकरण स्कूलों में 23 नवंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इसमें संस्था के एक शिक्षक काे नोडल नियुक्त किया जाएगा। टीकाकरण के दौरान संबंधित छात्र छात्राओं के साथ एक पालक उपस्थित रह सकते हैं टीकाकरण के दौरान कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा। बैठक में विधायक प्रतिनिधि कैलाश प्रजापति जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष दिनेश्वरी नेताम नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष आराधना नागेंद्र शुक्ला, शिक्षाविद एएल बनपेला, बीएल सारवा, प्रोफेसर आरआर मेहरा, आरएल देव विकास खण्ड शिक्षा अधिकारी, महेश्वरी ध्रुव नोडल अधिकारी, विकासखंड स्रोत समन्वयक बीएम साहू सहायक नोडल अधिकारी एवं 27 संकुल समन्वयक तथा शिक्षक उपस्थित थे। अंत में विकास खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी आरएल देव, सचिव ने बैठक समाप्ति की घोषणा की। जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं शिक्षकों से कार्यक्रम को सफल करने का आग्रह किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअर्नब गोस्वामी को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत नहीं; उनकी सुरक्षा पर गवर्नर ने गृह मंत्री से बात की - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें