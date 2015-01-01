पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:राजिम-चौबेबांधा सड़क से उखड़ रहा डामर

राजिम16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जगह-जगह गड्ढे होने से राहगीरों को हो रही परेशानी

राजिम से परसवानी चौबेबांधा सड़क अत्यंत जर्जर हो गई है जिसके कारण आवागमन में राहगीरों को दिक्कतें हो रही हैं। जगह जगह गड्ढे हो गए हैं। इन गड्ढों में गाड़ियों के चक्के जाने से दुर्घटना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। उल्लेखनीय है कि राजिम से चौबेबांधा पुल तक 2 किलोमीटर के सड़क मार्ग में दर्जनों छोटे बड़े गड्ढे हो गए हैं। कई जगह लोडिंग रेत भरी हाईवा चलने के कारण सड़क टूट कर चूरा हो गई है। यही गड्ढे का रूप धारण कर रहे हैं। गड्ढे दिनोंदिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इस मार्ग से चौबिसों घंटे राहगीरों का आना जाना लगा रहता है। खासकर चौबेबांधा, सिंधौरी, बरोंडा, नवागांव, बूढ़ेनी, भेंडरी, चंदना, चमसुर,मोहरेंगा सहित अनेक गांव के लोग राजिम मुख्यालय पहुंचने के लिए प्रतिदिन आना-जाना करते हैं। दिनों दिन सड़क की बिगड़ती स्थिति से चिंतित राहगीर शासन प्रशासन से रोड की मरम्मत की मांग विभागीय अधिकारियों से की है।

इस मार्ग से बड़ी संख्या में आते हैं श्रद्धालु
यह सड़क मार्ग धमतरी पीडब्ल्यूडी के अंतर्गत है। इनका रखरखाव व मरम्मत का कार्य यही से होता है। चूंकि राजिम से धमतरी की दूरी 70 किलोमीटर है। जिले के अंतिम छोर होने के कारण शायद अधिकारी इस सड़क की ओर ध्यान नहीं देते। जर्जर सड़क के कारण आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। इस साल बरसात में सड़क कमजोर हो गई है। अब लोडिंग गाड़ियां चलने से नए नए गड्‌ढे होते जा रहे हैं। राजिम पर्यटन एवं धर्म धरा है। जिसके चलते बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु देश विदेश से पहुंचते हैं। तीन नदियों के संगम में विश्व प्रसिद्ध भगवान कुलेश्वर नाथ महादेव का मंदिर है। तीन नदियां सोंढूर, पैरी एवं महानदी तीन जिला गरियाबंद, धमतरी एवं रायपुर तथा इनके परिक्रमा पथ में तीन पुल निर्मित है। जिनमें संगम नदी में राजिम पुल, महानदी में बेलाही पुल एवं सोंढूर, पैरी नदी में राजिम परसवानी पुल का संगम है। इनमें से बेलाही पुल पहुंच मार्ग एवं राजिम परसवानी पुल पहुंच मार्ग अत्यंत जर्जर हो गया है यह दोनों धमतरी जिला के अंतर्गत आता है। राहगीरों ने शीघ्र दुरुस्त करने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंगुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें