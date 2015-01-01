पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच की मांग:शासकीय हाईस्कूल भवन निर्माण में लापरवाही का आराेप

राजिम12 घंटे पहले
  • जनपद अध्यक्ष ने किया निर्माणाधीन हाईस्कूल भवन का निरीक्षण

ग्राम बेलटुकरी में शासकीय हाईस्कूल भवन का निर्माण लोक निर्माण विभाग राजिम की देखरेख में महादेव कंस्ट्रक्शन दुर्ग द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इसकी लागत राशि 63 लाख 47 हजार रुपए है। ग्राम पंचायत बेलटुकरी के पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों सहित ग्रामीणों द्वारा हाईस्कूल भवन की मांग पर विधायक अमितेश शुक्ला के प्रयास से भवन निर्माण के लिए राशि स्वीकृत हुई है, लेकिन इस निर्माण कार्य में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष पुष्पा जगन्नाथ साहू ने जांच की मांग की है। उन्होंने शनिवार को निर्माणाधीन भवन का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान जनपद अध्यक्ष पुष्पा साहू के साथ जनपद उपाध्यक्ष योगेश साहू, जनपद सभापति जगदीश साहू, जनपद सदस्य दीपक साहू व ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे। जनपद पंचायत ने निरीक्षण करने के बाद कहा कि कॉलम बीम बना है, उसमें वाइब्रेटर मशीन भी नहीं चलाया गया है। ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है जैसे कोई अनभिज्ञ राजमिस्त्री द्वारा बिल्डिंग का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी यहां झांकने तक नहीं आते। कालम टेढ़ा व गुणवत्ताहीन है। ढलाई के बावजूद जगह-जगह पर छड़ दिखाई पड़ रहा है। सीमेंट का उपयोग कम मात्रा में किया गया है। जनपद अध्यक्ष पुष्पा साहू ने कहा कि निर्माण कार्य में भारी पैमाने पर घपला किया गया हैै, जिसकी जांच कर कार्रवाई की मांग प्रभारी मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू एवं विधायक अमितेश शुक्ल से शीघ्र करेंगे।

एसडीओ ने कहा- कहीं कोई घपला नहीं हुआ है
लोक निर्माण उप संभाग राजिम के एसडीओ महेश कुमार साहूूू का कहना है मैं स्वयं और सब इंजीनियर प्रकाश शर्मा लगातार निर्माण कार्य को देखने जाते हैं। कहीं कोई घपला नहीं हुआ है। ठेकेदार को भी काम को मजबूती से कराने कहा गया है। छत की ढलाई से लेकर कालम निर्माण में वे स्वयं मौके पर मौजूद थे। दो तल भवन बनना है। दोनों तलों में 5 रूम बना है। प्रथम तल और दूसरे तल में दो-दो टॉयलेट, विकलांग की सुविधा के लिए रैंप बनाया गया है। ऊपर टावर का निर्माण भी हो चुका है। फ्लोरिंग, दरवाजा, खिड़की, प्लास्टर और डिस्टेंपर का कार्य बचा है।

