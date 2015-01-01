पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:किसानों को धान बेचने नहीं जाना पड़ेगा 10 किमी दूर

राजिम12 घंटे पहले
  • श्यामनगर में नया धान खरीदी केंद्र खोला जाएगा

छत्तीसगढ़ में 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी शुरू होने वाला है। खाद्य विभाग ने श्यामनगर में नया धान खरीदी केंद्र खोलने की स्वीकृति दी है। इस नए खरीदी केंद्र से श्यामनगर, धुमा, सिघौरी को सुविधा मिलेगी। इससे पहले श्यामनगर, सिंंघौरी, राजिम एवं धुमा के किसान 10 किमी दूर बेलटुकरी खरीदी केंद्र जाकर धान बेच रहे थे। किसानों ने समस्या से राजिम विधायक अमितेष शुक्ल को अवगत कराया था। शुक्ल ने राज्य सरकार से विधिवत त्वरित कार्यवाही अनुशंसा कर श्यामनगर को पृथक से नया धान खरीदी केंद्र के लिए अनुमति दिलाया। अब दूरी के कारण हो रही परेशानी से किसानों को निजात मिलेगी। जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष भावसिंह साहू, जनपद अध्यक्ष पुष्पा साहू, रामकुमार गोस्वामी, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष राजिम रेखा सोनकर, नगर पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष रेखा साहू, जिला सेवा दल अध्यक्ष सुघ्घरमल आड़े ने कहा कांग्रेस सरकार किसान हितैषी हैं। वे किसानों की समस्याओं का त्वरित निराकरण कर रहे हैं।

