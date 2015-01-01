पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:गोबर के दीये बनाने और बेचने के लिए केेंद्र शुरू

राजिम19 घंटे पहले
नगर के मणिकांचन केंद्र में गोबर से दीया बनाने व बिक्री केंद्र का शुभारंभ नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष रेखा राजू सोनकर एवं नगर पंचायत सभापति पुष्पा गोस्वामी ने किया। इस अवसर पर सोनकर ने कहा कि गोबर से दीया बनाया जाएगा, यह पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए ऐतिहासिक कदम है। साथ ही महिलाओं को भी इससे रोजगार मिलेगा। गोबर की मांग बढ़ेगी। गोबर से दीया बनाकर बिक्री करेंगे। महिलाएं स्वयं आत्मनिर्भर होंगी तथा अपने परिवार को भी आत्मनिर्भर बनाएंगे । नगर पंचायत के सभापति पुष्पा गोस्वामी ने कहा कि मां कर्मा महिला स्व सहायता समूह एवं स्वच्छता समूह की दीदियों ने बहुत बढ़िया व्यवसाय चुना है। लोगों को इससे रोजगार मिलेगा। साथ ही गोबर से बने दीये को जलाएंगे तो दीपक के साथ दीया और बाती दोनों जलेगी । दीया को रंग-बिरंगे आकृति और रंगों में सजाया गया है, जो बड़ा ही आकर्षक लग रहा है लोगों में इसकी मांग निसंदेह बढ़ेगी और कामना करती हूं कि मां कर्मा स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाएं आत्मनिर्भर बनेंगी। इस अवसर पर नगर पंचायत राजिम के सीएमओ चंदन मानकर, स्वच्छता अधिकारी तरुण ठाकुर सहित स्वच्छता समूह की महिलाएं मौजूद थी।

