परेशानी:धान की कटाई तेज, मजदूरों की मांग बढ़ी इसलिए टोटा

राजिम17 घंटे पहले
  •
  • समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी शुरू नहीं होने से व्यापारी औने पौने दाम पर किसानों का खरीद रहे हैं धान

हरुना धान की कटाई अंचल में तेज हो गई है। देर से पकने वाले धान की कटाई देवउठनी त्योहार के पश्चात ही प्रारंभ होगी । जानकारी के मुताबिक राजिम अंचल में हरुना प्रजाति के 1008, महामाया, सिल्की, 1010 , ओम र्थ़ी को 40% एरिया में बोया गया है। इसकी कटाई तेज गति से चल रही है। दीपावली त्योहार तक 70% फसल कटाई पूरी जाएगी। हरुना धान दशहरा के पहले ही पूरी तरह पक कर तैयार हो गई है। खेतों की ज़मीन गीली होने के कारण हार्वेस्टर मशीन धान की कटाई करने खेतों के अंदर नहीं जा पा रही है। इस वजह से किसान मजदूरों के भरोसे निर्भर है। जिसके कारण मजदूरों की मांग बढ़ने से मजदूर कम पड़ रहे हैं। महिला मजदूरों का रेट पिछले वर्ष जहां 120 था। इस वर्ष बढ़कर 150 तक चला गया है। वहीं पुरुष मजदूर का रेट 180 से 200 तक लिया जा रहा है। धान की बीड़ा बधाई का मजदूरी दर 250 लिया जा रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि हार्वेस्टर मशीन से धान कटाई के लिए गत वर्ष पंद्रह सौ से 2000 था। इस वर्ष 1800 से 2500 रुपये तक हो गया है। थ्रेशर मशीन से मिंंजाई कराने प्रति घंटा 1400 से 1500 रुपए लिया जा रहा है जो गत वर्ष 1000 से 1200 तक था। इस तरह धान के उत्पादन से लेकर समेटने के लिए लागत राशि बढ़ी हुई है। धान का रेट प्रति क्विंटल बमुश्किल 16 सौ रुपए तक ही व्यापारी खरीद रहे हैं। वैसे जानकारी के मुताबिक मजदूरों के बनिस्बत हार्वेस्टर मशीन से धान कटाई से लेकर मिंजाई का काम जल्दी होता है।

किसाने बाेले- धान की लागत राशि बढ़ी
किसान भोले साहू, बंधुसाहू , भोज राम, गोविंद , लोकेश, कपिल धीवर, महेश पटेल, संजू , श्याम साहू , मनोहर निषा, महेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि धान उत्पादन से लेकर कटाई, मिंजाई, धान बीज, रासायनिक खाद, कीटनाशक दवाइयों के मूल्य में बेतहाशा वृद्धि हुई है। जिससे खेती की लागत बढ़ गई है लेकिन इसके मुताबिक धान का बाजार मूल्य पिछले कई सालों से स्थिर है। इस वर्ष भी मंडी में धान व्यापारी औने पौने दामों पर खरीद रहे हैं। 15 सौ से 16 सौ तक धान की बोली प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से लगा रहे हैं। भूपेश सरकार ने किसानों को वाजिब भाव व्यापारियों से दिलाने की बजाय मालामाल करने की नीति बनाई है।

एक माह तक फसल को संभालकर रखना चुनौती
शासकीय खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से प्रारंभ करने की घोषणा सरकार ने की है । इससे व्यापारियों को मालामाल होने का मौका मिल गया है। धान कटाई एवं मिंजाई करने के बाद सुरक्षित एक माह तक कैसे रखा जाए। यह बड़ी चुनौती किसानों के समक्ष उत्पन्न हो गया है। इन किसानों ने सरकार से मांग करते हुए कहा है कि वास्तव में किसानों का हित चाहती है, तो नवंबर से ही केंद्रों में धान की खरीदी प्रारंभ किया जाना चाहिए। सामने दीपावली त्योहार है लोगों को पैसों की जरूरत हैं। त्योहार के मौके पर जरुरत पड़ती है, जिसकी पूर्ति किसान अपनी उपज को बेचकर करते हैं। मजबूरी में व्यापारियों के पास धान को बेच रहे हैं।

