दो तिथियां:पंडित बोले- साधु-संत 25 तो गृहस्थ 26 को मनाएंगे एकादशी

राजिम5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली त्योहार से प्रारंभ राउत नाचा का देवउठनी एकादशी की रात मवेशियों को सोहई बांधकर समापन होगा

छोटी दीपावली यानी देवउठनी एकादशी एवं तुलसी विवाह का पर्व 2 दिन मनाया जाएगा, इस वजह से लोगों में भ्रम की स्थिति बनी हुई है कि वे त्योहार 25 को मनाएं या फिर 26 नवंबर को। वैसे देवउठनी एकादशी को कार्तिक मास शुक्ल पक्ष के 11वें दिन मनाया जाता है। पंडित दिलीप कुमार मिश्रा का कहना है कि 25 नवंबर बुधवार की एकादशी स्मार्थ यानी साधु-संतों के लिए है और दूसरे दिन 26 नवंबर गुरुवार को वैष्णवीजनों यानी गृहस्थ लोगों के लिए सर्वोत्तम मानी गई है। इस लिहाज से 26 नवंबर गुरुवार को ही देवउठनी एकादशी और तुलसी विवाह दोनों मनाया जाना चाहिए। दीपावली त्योहार से प्रारंभ राउत नाचा का देवउठनी की रात मवेशियों को सोहई बांधकर समापन होगा । देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन बड़ी तादाद में लोग दिनभर व्रत रखते हैं और देर शाम भगवान शालिग्राम के साथ तुलसी का विवाह रचाते हैं। देवउठनी कि रात तुलसी विवाह के साथ ही मांगलिक कार्यक्रम प्रारंभ हो जाएगा । ज्ञातव्य हो कि 1 जुलाई बुधवार से देवशयनी एकादशी के दिन से मांगलिक कार्यक्रम विवाह सगाई पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध लगा है जो 145 दिनों बाद 26 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएंगे।

नवंबर-दिसंबर में 12 दिन विवाह मुहूर्त
वैसे पिछले वर्ष मार्च से कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते 95% विवाह स्थगित हो गए थे। इस वर्ष भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते विवाह सादगी से ही होंगे। पंडित मिश्रा के अनुसार इस वर्ष देवउठनी के साथ ही विवाह लगन प्रारंभ हो जाएंगे। इस माह मात्र 3 दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त हैं। इसमें प्रथम दिन स्मार्थ एकादशी 25 एवं 27 तथा 30 नवंबर को शुभ मुहूर्त है । वहीं अगले माह दिसंबर में मात्र 9 दिन ही मुहूर्त हैं जिनमें 1, 2 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9, 10 , 11 एवं 13 दिसंबर शामिल है। उसके बाद 4 माह तक शहनाइयां नहीं बजेंगी। इसका कारण बताते हुए पंडित ने कहा कि 15 दिसंबर से खरमास प्रारंभ हो रहा है, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा । इस दौरान धनु राशि में सूर्य का प्रवेश रहेगा इसलिए सभी मांगलिक कार्यक्रम स्थगित रहेंगे। वहीं 14 मार्च से 21 और 15 अप्रैल तक सूर्य का मीन राशि में प्रवेश होने से खरमास फिर प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। इस वजह से 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह मुहूर्त फिर प्रारंभ हो जाएंगे।

