मांग:प्राथमिक सहकारी महासंघ ने मांगा पिछला धान कमीशन

राजिम/कोपरा नवापारा7 घंटे पहले
  • राशि दिलाने के लिए कलेक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

प्राथमिक साख सहकारी महासंघ जिला गरियाबंद के पदाधिकारियों ने अध्यक्ष फगेंद्र यदु, महासचिव और जिपं सदस्य चंद्रशेखर साहू के नेतृत्व में सोमवार को कलेक्टर नीलेश क्षीरसागर से भेंटकर 7 सूत्रीय मांगों का ज्ञापन देकर शीघ्र निराकरण की मांग की। ज्ञापन में विपणन वर्ष 2019-20 की समितियों को दिए जाने वाली कमीशन राशि जो अब तक अप्राप्त है, उसे शीघ्रता से समितियों को भुगतान करने की मांग की गई। इस पर कलेक्टर ने तत्काल विपणन संघ के प्रबंध संचालक से चर्चा कर कमीशन राशि दिलाने की पहल की। वहीं शाम तक जिले की 67 सहकारी समितियों की अप्राप्त कमीशन राशि लगभग 4 करोड़ 86 लाख 54 हजार रुपए जिला सहकारी बैंकों में एंट्री की गई, जिसे सभी सहकारी समितियों में समायोजित की जाएगी। वही अन्य मांगों में तीन दिन के भीतर धान का उठाव कराने, समिति स्तर पर सूखत को मान्य करने, समिति में खाली बारदानों की व्यवस्था करने, समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के समय विपणन संघ द्वारा किए जाने वाला बीमा किस बीमा कंपनी से कराया जाता है उसे समितियों को अवगत कराने, धान लोडिंग का भुगतान पूर्व वर्ष की तरह मिलर्स से कराने जैसी प्रमुख मांग की गई। कलेक्टर ने यथाशीघ्र शासन को पत्र लिखकर उपरोक्त समस्याओं के निराकरण करने के लिए आश्वस्त किया। इस मौके पर प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी समिति के अध्यक्ष नत्थू कश्यप फिंगेश्वर, बाबूलाल साहू लोहरसी, घनश्याम साहू भसेरा, यशवंत साहू कौंदकेरा, कृषलाल साहू गुंडरदेही, रेवाराम साहू बोरसी सहित अध्यक्ष संचालक उपस्थित थे।

