किसान आत्महत्या:मृत किसान के परिवार को 25 लाख मुआवजा और एक सदस्य को नौकरी देने की मांग उठाई

नवापारा राजिम13 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा की जांच टीम पहुंची मृत किसान के घर, उनकी फसल में बीमारी देख दंग रह गई

अभनपुर विधायक धनेंद्र साहू के गृह ग्राम तोरला में एक किसान द्वारा आत्महत्या कर लेने के मामले की जांच करने प्रदेश भाजपा द्वारा गठित तीन सदस्यीय जांच टीम शुक्रवार को मृतक किसान प्रकाश तारक के घर पहुंची। टीम ने परिजनों से मिलकर ढांढस बंधाया। जांच टीम के सदस्य मृतक किसान प्रकाश के खेत पहुंचे और उनके फसल में लगी बीमारी देख दंग रह गए। इसके बाद टीम ने उनके घर में परिजनों से बातचीत कर मौत की वजह जानने का प्रयास किया। साथ ही जांच टीम ने विधायक धनेन्द्र साहू द्वारा मृतक को किसान न होना व मानसिक रूप से ठीक न होने की बात पर जानकारी जुटाई। टीम के सदस्य पूर्व राज्य मंत्री व मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पूनम चंद्राकर ने मृत किसान प्रकाश तारक के परिजनों को तत्काल 25 लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने, उसके कंडम घर को पीएमवाय के तहत तुरंत बनवाने व परिवार के एक सदस्य को नाैकरी देने की मांग मुख्यमंत्री, कृषि मंत्री से की। जांच टीम के सदस्यों ने प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री से इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेने की बात कही। जांच टीम की अगुवाई कर रहे किसान मोर्चा के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संदीप शर्मा ने कहा यह दुर्भाग्य की बात है कि महज पखवाड़ेभर मे दो किसानों ने अपने खेतों मे फसल की दुर्दशा देख व्यथित होकर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। राज्य की सरकार किसान विरोधी कार्य कर रही है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से अपील की है कि पीड़ित परिवार के साथ खड़े होकर उनकी मदद करे। उन्होंने अभनपुर विधायक धनेेंद्र साहू को आड़े हाथ लेते हुए कहा कि आपके गृह ग्राम में मृत किसान की घर की स्थिति देखिए कि कैसे उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति है।

धनेंद्र साहू ने कहा- भाजपा नेताओं के आरोप निराधार
विधायक धनेंद्र साहू ने कहा भाजपा द्वारा मुझ पर लगाए जा रहे आरोप निराधार हैं। मैंने यह कभी नहीं कहा कि मृतक किसान नहीं है। उनकी मानसिक स्थिति के बारे में मैं अपनी ओर से नहीं कहा है। मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा खुद पुलिस के बयान में यही बात कही कि उनकी मानसिक स्थिति सही नहीं थी। अफसरों ने जायजा लेकर किसान की 70 फीसदी फसल को ठीक होना बताया है।

तत्काल धान खरीदी शुरू करने की मांग
प्रदेश मंत्री गौरीशंकर श्रीवास ने कहा कि वर्तमान प्रदेश सरकार अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से भाग रही है। तोरला में मृतक किसान की जमीन भी है और वह मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ भी था। उसे किसान व मानसिक रूप से अस्वस्थ बताने के लिए तो क्षेत्रीय विधायक को किसान के परिजन से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। भाजपा के युवा नेता किशोर देवांगन ने मृत किसान के परिवार को तत्काल मुआवजा देने की मांग की। उन्होंने तत्काल धान खरीदी शुरू करने की मांग भी मुख्यमंत्री से की। इस दौरान जांच समिति के सदस्यों के अलावा किसान मोर्चा के युधिष्ठिर चंद्राकर, जिला पंचायत सदस्य रानी पटेल, प्रतिनिधि चन्द्रकला ध्रुव, जनपद सदस्य किरण गिलहरे, मिथलेश सिन्हा, रिंकू चंद्राकर, किशोर साहू, भाजपा मण्डल अध्यक्ष नारायण यादव, नवापारा भाजपा मण्डल अध्यक्ष उमेश यादव, किसान नेता शोभाराम साहू, मनीष देवांगन, मुकुंद मेश्राम, नवल साहू, किशोर देवांगन, बलराम सहित बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता भी थे।

तनाव में था पर बीमार नहीं, सहयोग करे सरकार : तारक
मृतक किसान प्रकाश तारक के बड़े भाई रामनाथ तारक ने कहा कि मेरा भाई मानसिक रूप से बीमार नहीं था, वह गरीबी से घर की बदहाल स्थिति व फसल को लेकर मानसिक तनाव में था। परिवार की जिम्मेदारी को लेकर वह मानसिक तनाव में चल रहा था। उन्होंने उनके परिवार की आर्थिक मदद करने की मांग सरकार से की है।

