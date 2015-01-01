पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमारी धरोहर:राजीव लोचन मंदिर में है 8वीं-9वीं शताब्दी की गजलक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा

राजिम2 दिन पहले
  • कृषि और उर्वरता की प्रतीक मानी जाती है यह प्रतिमा

नगर के प्रमुख भगवान विष्णु का स्वरूप राजीव लोचन मंदिर के चारों कोण चार धाम में स्थित है। यहां नरसिंह अवतार, वराह अवतार, वामन अवतार और बद्री नारायण भगवान का मंदिर प्रस्थापित है। बद्रीनारायण मंदिर का द्वार पश्चिमामुख है। इनके पीछे की भित्ति में देवी-देवताओं की प्रतिमा उत्कीर्ण की गई हैं जो उत्कृष्ट कलाकृति का नमूना है। इनमें गजलक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा उत्तराभिमुख है। इन्हें कृषि और उर्वरता की देवी भी कहा गया है। ये राज को समृद्धि प्रदान कराती हैं इसलिए इन्हें राजलक्ष्मी भी कहा गया है। लक्ष्मी के 8 स्वरूप बताए गए हैं जिनमें आदिलक्ष्मी, धनलक्ष्मी, धान्यलक्ष्मी, गजलक्ष्मी, संतान लक्ष्मी, वीरलक्ष्मी, विजयालक्ष्मी तथा विद्यालक्ष्मी हैं। दीपावली के अवसर पर लक्ष्मी पूजा का विशेष अनुष्ठान होता है। प्रत्येक घर द्वार प्रतिष्ठान आदि में लक्ष्मी का वास माना गया है, इसलिए खासतौर से उनकी पूजा आराधना की जाती है। लक्ष्मी के साथ-साथ भगवान विष्णु की पूजा श्रेष्ठ बताई गई है। यहां भगवान राजीवलोचन के साथ लक्ष्मी माता, लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर, राम मंदिर में राम लक्ष्मण एवं सीता आदि अनेक मंदिर हैं जिससे वैष्णव भक्त बारहों माह आकर भक्ति में तल्लीन रहते हैं। प्रमुख मंदिरों में भगवान विष्णु का राजीव लोचन मंदिर, शिव का कुलेश्वरनाथ महादेव मंदिर तथा नारी शक्ति को प्रदर्शित करती कमल क्षेत्र की आराध्य देवी मां महामाया विराजमान है। शाक्त, शैव एवं वैष्णव धर्म के मानने वाले इस नगरी की शोभा बढ़ाते हैं।

राजीव लोचन मंदिर में खड़ी मुद्रा में है गजलक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा
खड़ी मुद्रा में देवी लक्ष्मी अपने चार हाथों के साथ सुशोभित हैं। हाथ में प्रकृति (दूरदर्शिता, दृढ़ संकल्प, श्रमशीलता एवं व्यवस्था शक्ति) के प्रतीक हैं। वैसे भी लक्ष्मी अपने सभी हाथों से भक्तों पर आशीर्वाद की वर्षा करती हैं। करीब डेढ़ फीट लंबी प्रतिमा अत्यंत मनमोहिनी है। मूर्तिकार ने बड़ी चतुराई के साथ छेनी हथौड़े का कमाल दिखाते हुए भूरे पत्थरों पर मूर्ति को अंकित किया है। इसका निर्माण राजीव लोचन मंदिर के समकालीन 8वीं-9वीं शताब्दी में माना गया है। पशुओं में हाथी को राजसी माना गया है। गजलक्ष्मी ने भगवान इंद्र को सागर की गहराई से अपने खोए धन को हासिल करने में मदद की थी। इनका वाहन सफेद हाथी है। उत्कीर्ण चित्र में हाथी को स्पष्ट रूप से दिखाया गया है।

ये है मान्यता- राजलक्ष्मी पाताल और भूलोक में निवास करती हैं
लक्ष्मी का एक नाम कमला है। दसमहाविद्याओं में काली, तारा, छिन्नमस्ता, षोडशी, भुवनेश्वरी, त्रिपुरभैरवी, धूमावती, बगलामुखी, मातंगी और कमला हैं तथा तीन महाशक्तियों में मां काली, मां सरस्वती एवं मां महालक्ष्मी प्रमुख हैं। स्कंद पुराण के अनुसार समुद्र मंथन से 14 रत्न निकले, उनमें एक लक्ष्मीजी थीं जिन्हें विष्णुजी ने अपनी पत्नी के रूप में स्वीकार किया। पुराणों में लक्ष्मी के 8 अवतार बताए गए हैं। इनमें महालक्ष्मी- जो बैकुंठ में निवास करती हैं, स्वर्गलक्ष्मी- जो स्वर्ग में निवास करती हैं। राधाजी- यह गौलोक में निवास करती हैं। दक्षिणा-जो यज्ञ में निवास करती हैं। गृहलक्ष्मी-जो गृह में निवास करती हैं। शोभा-यह हर वस्तु में निवास करती हैं। सुरभि(रुकमणी) - गोलोक में निवास करती हैं तथा राजलक्ष्मी यह पाताल और भूलोक में निवास करती हैं।

