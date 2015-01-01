पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:कचरा इकट्ठा करने, छांटने और उसे नष्ट करने में इस बार 2400 अंक, रायपुर में इस बार सभी मापदंड पूूरे

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • संकरी में वेस्ट डिस्पोजल प्लांट शुरू होने से रायपुर निगम कई मापदंडों पर उतरेगा खरा

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का काउंट-डाउन शुरू हो गया है। दिसंबर में एमआईएस (मैनेजमेंट इंफर्मेशन सिस्टम) की तीसरी तिमाही पूरी होने के बाद फील्ड सर्वे शुरू होगा। जनवरी में अंतिम निरीक्षण के बाद 2021 की स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण रैंकिंग जारी की जाएगा। इस बार टारगेट राजधानी को देश के टॉप-10 शहरों में शामिल करवाना है। पिछले सर्वेक्षण में 20 पायदान की छलांग लगाते हुए रायपुर शहर ने 21वीं रैंकिंग हासिल की थी। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 में रायपुर को अच्छी रैंकिंग मिलने की संभावना इसलिए ज्यादा है क्योंकि सर्वेक्षण के 6000 में से 2400 अंक सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस कैटेगरी में रखा गया है। इस कैटेगरी में देखा जाएगा कि कचरे को गीले-सूखे रूप में अलग किया जा रहा है या नहीं? कचरे का कलेक्शन कितना बेहतर है? कचरे की प्रोसेसिंग हो रही है या नहीं? और उसे नष्ट किया जा रहा है या नहीं? साथ ही सफाई का सिस्टम कैसा है। शहर से रोज लगभग 600 टन कचरा पूरे शहर से उठाकर प्लांट ले जाया जाता है। रायपुर निगम सड़कों की सफाई के लिए एनजीटी और केंद्र सरकार की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक जल्द ही मैकेनाइज्ड स्वीपिंग मशीन से सड़कों की सफाई शुरू करने वाला है। जब तक केंद्र की टीम शहर का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचेगी तब तक इस सिस्टम से सड़कों की सफाई होने लगेगी। इसके लिए भी तेजी से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। 2016 से 2020 तक के स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में रायपुर इसी कैटेगरी में पिछड़ रहा था। प्लांट नहीं लगने की वजह से इस कैटेगरी के पूरे अंक मिल ही नहीं रहे थे। बाकी कैटेगरी मे रायपुर को पहले से अच्छे अंक मिलते आ रहे हैं। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इस बार चार नहीं, सिर्फ तीन कैटेगरी रखी गई है। निगम से जुड़े अफसरों का कहना है कि सभी मापदंड पूरे हो चुके हैं और अब रायपुर निगम दिए जा रहे सभी टास्क पूरे कर रहा है।

1. सिटीजन वॉइज-1800 अंक : इस कैटेगरी में लोगों से शहर की सफाई को लेकर फीडबैक लिए जाएंगे। लोग स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण और सफाई के सिस्टम से कितने जुड़े हुए हैं। जैसे बाजारों में डस्टबीन का उपयोग किया जा रहा है या नहीं।
2. सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस-2400 अंक : इस कैटेगरी में कचरे का संग्रहण, गीले और सूखे कचरे को अलग-अलग करना, कचरे की प्रोसेसिंग और उसे नष्ट करना तथा सड़कों की सफाई का सिस्टम देखा जाएगा। यह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कैटेगरी है, क्योंकि, कुल अंक के 40 प्रतिशत यानी 2400 अंक इसी कैटेगरी में मिलेंगे।
3. सर्टिफिकेशन-1800 अंक : इस कैटेगरी में सर्टिफिकेशन का आंकलन किया जाएगा। यानी रायपुर शहर को किस-किस तरह के सर्टिफिकेट मिले हैं। जैसे ओडीएफ, ओडीएफ प्लस, प्लस, वाटर प्लस इत्यादि।

"स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए हमने सारे मापदंड पूरे कर लिए हैं। प्लांट में खाद बनाने का काम भी शुरू हो चुका है। 46 करोड़ से हम शहर की सड़कों का मैकेनाज्ड स्वीपिंग शुरू करने वाले हैं। हमारी रैंकिंग निश्चित तौर पर इस बार अच्छी रहेगी।"
-एजाज ढेबर, महापौर रायपुर

