दैनिक भास्कर का ‘गृहप्रवेश’:बेस्ट लोकेशन में खास बजट में घर खरीदने के लिए 7 दिन का प्रॉपर्टी फेयर आज से

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • दैनिक भास्कर के ‘गृहप्रवेश’ में सभी तरह की जानकारियां मिलेंगी एक ही जगह पर

दिवाली के पहले खुद का घर खरीदने का सपना पूरा करने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से गृह प्रवेश कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। 7 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले 7 दिवसीय प्रॉपर्टी फेयर में लोग शानदार ऑफर्स और उपहारों के साथ आशियाने का सपना पूरा कर सकेंगे। राजधानी के खास लोकेशन और अपने बजट में मकान, बंगले, फ्लैट, जमीन या डुप्लेक्स खरीदने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर में सभी तरह की जानकारी दी जाएगी। बिल्डरों के नंबर भी दिए जाएंगे ताकि लोकेशन और कीमत पसंद आने पर लोग वहां जाकर साइट विजिट भी कर सकें। प्रोजेक्ट की वास्तविकता देखने के बाद ही लोग इसकी खरीदी कर सकते हैं। कोरोना में लोगों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए इस तरह का खास कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इस प्रॉपर्टी फेयर से जुड़ी किसी भी तरह की जानकारी मोबाइल नंबर 98261-16020, 98261-88820 पर ली जा सकती है।
आमतौर पर लोगों को शहर के सभी प्रोजेक्ट की जानकारी एक साथ नहीं हो पाती है। लोगों को कई जगहों पर जाकर इसकी जानकारी लेनी पड़ती है। इस परेशानी को खत्म करने के लिए ही दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से 14 नवंबर तक शहर के सभी बेस्ट प्रोजेक्ट की जानकारी अपने अखबार में दी जाएगी। दिवाली के शुभ अवसर पर लोग इसकी खरीदी आसानी से कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए उन्हें शहर में या आउटर में घूमना भी नहीं पड़ेगा। इस वर्चुअल फेयर में शहर के कई बड़े बिल्डर और डेवलपर शामिल हो रहे हैं।
इनकी आवासीय योजनाओं में लोग प्लॉट, फ्लैट, स्वतंत्र मकान और विला की तत्काल बुकिंग भी करवा सकेंगे। लोगों के लिए रेडी-टू-पजेशन होम भी तैयार हैं, ताकि वे दिवाली अपने नए घर में मना सकें। इस खास कार्यक्रम में प्रॉपर्टी की बुकिंग करवाने पर बिल्डरों और डेवलपर्स की और से त्योहारी ऑफर और फायदे वाली स्कीम भी दी जाएगी। इस तरह की खास स्कीम केवल इसी वर्चुअल फेयर में मिलेगी। इस फेयर में लोगों को स्पॉट बुकिंग के अलावा बैंक होम लोन की भी सुविधा दी जाएगी।
फेयर में शामिल बिल्डर्स और डेवलपर्स
वर्चुअल फेयर में सिंघानिया बिल्डकॉन, क्लासिक ग्रुप, आरती ग्रुप, अशोका पाम मिडोज, सालासर ग्रींस, वीआईपी सिटी शामिल होंगे। इन सभी बिल्डरों की ओर से दिवाली के अवसर पर कई तरह के आकर्षक ऑफर भी दिए जाएंगे।

