हादसे रोकने का प्रयास:शहर के आउटर में 8 नए जानलेवा स्पॉट, पुलिस की चेतावनी- चलें संभलकर

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस मुख्यालय ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस और पीडब्ल्यूडी को हादसों पर रोक लगाने के दिए निर्देश

पुलिस मुख्यालय ने राजधानी के आउटर में 8 नए ब्लैक स्पॉट तय किए हैं, जहां लगातार हादसे हो रहे हैं। पुलिस ने इस रास्ते से बचकर चलने की अपील की है। लगातार तीन साल तक इन रास्तों पर हुए हादसों के आधार पर ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित किया गया है। इनमें तीन स्पॉट मंदिर हसौद थाने के हैं। जबकि आमानाका, आरंग और नेवरा में एक-एक व खमतराई क्षेत्र में दो ब्लैक स्पॉट शामिल हैं। लॉकडाउन की वजह से इस साल हादसों की संख्या और मौतों में कमी आई है, लेकिन कुछ रास्ते ऐसे हैं, जहां लगातार हादसों ने पुलिस की भी चिंता बढ़ा दी है। इनमें सबसे व्यस्त मुंबई-हावड़ा हाइवे पर मंदिर हसौद थाने का एरिया है तो उसी से जुड़ा टाटीबंध चौक से सरोना ओवरब्रिज का एरिया शामिल है। राजधानी को बिलासपुर से जोड़ने वाले हाईवे पर भी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में हादसों की संख्या बढ़ी है। इन इलाकों को ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित करने के बाद अब पुलिस के साथ-साथ एनएचएआई और पीडब्ल्यूडी मिलकर जो भी तकनीकी गड़बड़ियां हैं, उसे सुधारेंगे और बचाव के अन्य उपाय किए जाएंगे।

जहां-जहां हादसे वहां की जांच कर रही लीड एजेंसी
सड़क हादसों की रोकथाम के लिए प्रदेश और जिला स्तर पर लीड एजेंसी गठित की गई है, जो हर बड़े हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल पर जाकर निरीक्षण करती है। लीड एजेंसी में निर्माण एजेंसियों के अलावा स्कूल शिक्षा, उच्च शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, वन विभाग आदि के भी सदस्य होते हैं, जो अपने विभाग से जुड़ी जिम्मेदारी पर काम करते हैं। ब्लैक स्पॉट को दूर करने के लिए भी लीड एजेंसी द्वारा समय-समय पर सुझाव दिए जाते हैं।

राजधानी में इन स्थानों पर ज्यादा हादसे

  • टाटीबंध चौक से सरोना ओवरब्रिज तक, थाना आमानाका
  • पिंटू ढाबा से ग्राम सेरीखेड़ी ओवरब्रिज तक, थाना मंदिर हसौद
  • जिंदल मोड़ से रिंग रोड, थाना मंदिर हसौद
  • ​​​​​​​बस स्टैंड चौक से मंदिर हसौद, थाना मंदिर हसौद
  • ​​​​​​​महात्मा गांधी सेतु महानदी पारागांव, थाना आरंग
  • मेटल पार्क मोड़ से धनेली नाला, थाना खमतराई
  • भनपुरी तिराहा से भनपुरी ट्रैफिक पुलिस स्टैंड, थाना खमतराई
  • बेमता से गुढियारी नाला, थाना नेवरा

स्पेशल डीजी ने पीडब्ल्यूडी को दिए सुधार के निर्देश
स्पेशल डीजी ट्रैफिक आरके विज ने ब्लैक स्पॉट की सूची के साथ पीडब्ल्यूडी व अन्य एजेंसियों को सुधार के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रदेशभर में नेशनल हाईवे में करीब 90 ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं, जहां लगातार हादसे हो रहे हैं। इनमें जो भी तकनीकी खामियां हैं, उसमें सुधार के लिए कहा गया है। स्टेट हाइवे में करीब 20 ब्लैक स्पॉट हैं। हाइवे के आसपास ट्रक व अन्य गाड़ियों की पार्किंग पर रोक लगाने के लिए कहा गया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस को भी जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

इन जिलों में ब्लैक स्पॉट

  • बलौदाबाजार-2
  • महासमुंद-5
  • गरियाबंद-2
  • धमतरी-5
  • दुर्ग-4
  • बेमेतरा-3
  • बालोद-3
  • राजनांदगांव-12
  • कवर्धा-7
  • बिलासपुर- 6
  • मुंगेली-3
  • कोरबा-7
  • रायगढ़-6
  • सरगुजा-10
  • कोरिया-4
  • सूरजपुर-2
  • जशपुर-1
  • जगदलपुर-1
  • कांकेर-3
  • कोंडागांव-1
  • बलौदाबाजार-1
  • जांजगीर-चांपा-1
