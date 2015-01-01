पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:नीट की मेरिट में 9 छात्राएं, मेडिकल की 1220 में 1045 सीटें मान्य

रायपुर
एमबीबीएस में एडमिशन के लिए डीएमई कार्यालय ने नीट की मेरिट सूची जारी कर दी है। पहली बार टॉप 10 में 9 छात्राएं शामिल हैं। एक से 9 तक छात्राएं व 10वें नंबर पर एक छात्र है। छात्रों को मेरिट के अनुसार मेडिकल कॉलेजों का आवंटन कर दिया गया है। वे 21 नवंबर तक एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। प्रदेश के छह सरकारी व तीन निजी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में 1220 सीटें हैं, जिनमें फिलहाल 1045 सीटों को मान्यता मिली है। इन्हीं सीटों पर एडमिशन दिया जाएगा। एमबीबीएस में एडमिशन के लिए पहले चरण की काउंसिलिंग अंतिम चरण में है। नीट के टॉप टेन में इस बार छात्राओं का दबदबा है। नीट यानी नेशनल इलिजबिलिटी कम इंट्रेंस टेस्ट के मेरिट के अनुसार एमबीबीएस व बीडीएस में एडमिशन दिया जाएगा। प्रदेश में छह सरकारी कॉलेजों में रायपुर, बिलासपुर, रायगढ़, अंबिकापुर, राजनांदगांव व जगदलपुर शामिल हैं। निजी कॉलेजों में एक रायपुर व दो दुर्ग में स्थित है। इनमें दुर्ग के एक निजी कॉलेज को मान्यता नहीं मिली है। वहां एमबीबीएस की 150 सीटें हैं। राजनांदगांव व अंबिकापुर को भी ईडब्ल्यूएस यानी गरीब सवर्णों के लिए 30-30 सीटों का इंतजार है। इस संबंध में संबंधित कॉलेज के डीन व डीएमई कार्यालय ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय को पत्र लिख दिया है। 60 सीटें जल्द मिलने की उम्मीद है।

टॉप-10 लिस्ट

  • नाम - स्कोर
  • 1 साक्षी गोयल - 680
  • 2 श्रिया मुखर्जी - 648
  • 3 विनिता पटेल - 648
  • 4 यश्विनी मिश्रा - 646
  • 5 जया सोनकर - 645
  • 6 श्रद्धा मत्स्यपाल - 644
  • 7 अदिति गुप्ता - 639
  • 8 नम्रता डड़सेना - 636
  • 9 श्रद्धा मिश्रा - 634
  • 10 नमन टाटिया - 634

टॉप टेन वाले नहीं लेते एडमिशन
टॉप टेन में आने वाले ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट प्रदेश के किसी भी मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन नहीं लेते। वे एम्स दिल्ली, पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ या बीएचयू वाराणसी की राह पकड़ते हैं। हालांकि मेडिकल कॉलेज रायपुर टॉपरों की पसंद रही है। हर साल दो से तीन छात्र रायपुर में एडमिशन लेते रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि छात्र बड़े संस्थान में इसलिए एडमिशन लेते हैं, ताकि उनकी पीजी की राह आसान हो सके। मेरिट में ऊपर आने वाले छात्रों की पहली पसंद रायपुर होती है।

रायपुर मेडिकल कालेज में 180 सीटें
नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज रायपुर की 180 सीटों को स्थायी मान्यता मिल चुकी है, लेकिन इस बार एमसीआई की टीम निरीक्षण करने आएगी। सीटों के अनुसार कॉलेज में जरूरी फैकल्टी व इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर है कि नहीं, टीम इसका निरीक्षण करेगी। टीम इस माह कभी भी आ सकती है इसलिए कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

