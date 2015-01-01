पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैदी फरार:रायपुर के अंबेडकर अस्पताल में बने कोविड वार्ड से भाग गया हत्या का आरोपी, दशहरे के मेले में चाकू मारकर ली थी युवक की जान

रायपुर9 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर के अंबेडकर अस्पताल की है। इससे पहले भी यहां ऐसी ही घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।
  • आरोपी का नाम तातूराम, मूलत: युवक महासमुंद का है निवासी
  • रायपुर पुलिस दर्ज कर रही फरार होने का केस, जांच जारी

रायपुर के अंबेडकर अस्पताल से हत्या का एक आरोपी मंगलवार की रात फरार हो गया। आरोपी के कोविड पॉजिटिव होने की वजह से उसका उपचार किया जा रहा था। अस्पताल के लोगों की नजरों से बचकर मौका पाकर आरोपी भागने में कामयाब रहा। अस्पताल में पुलिस भी मौजूद रहती है, इसके बाद भी वह फरार हो गया। आरोपी का नाम तातूराम विश्वकर्मा है। वह महासमुंद का रहने वाला था।

अस्पताल सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आरोपी को 29 अक्टूबर को जेल प्रशासन अस्पताल लेकर आया। यहां जांच के बाद वो कोविड पॉजिटिव होने की वजह से रह रहा था। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने कैदी के भागने की जानकारी जेल प्रशासन को दी अब स्थानीय पुलिस इस मामले में जांच और आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है। तातूराम ने धरसींवा में दशहरा मेले में मामूली विवाद के चलते एक युवक की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।

