वारदात:हत्या के बाद लाश को बोरी में भरकर बूढ़ातालाब में फेंका

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
बूढ़ातालाब में गुरुवार की शाम बोरी में युवक की लाश मिली है। मृतक के सिर, हाथ-पांव और चेहरे पर चोट के गहरे निशान हैं। लाश 24 घंटे पुरानी होने का अनुमान है। पुलिस अफसरों के अनुसार हत्या के बाद लाश बोरी में भरकर तालाब में फेंक दी गई। बोरी जब पानी में तैरने लगी तब सफाई करने वालों ने उसे देखा और सामान समझकर बाहर निकाला। बोरी छूने के दौरान उन्हें शंका हुई। उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। उसके बाद पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है। चोट के साथ पानी में ज्यादा समय तक रहने के कारण शव की पहचान करने में दिक्कत हुई। बाद में उसकी पहचान स्टेशन रोड निवासी आशिक हुसैन के रूप में की गई। एडिशनल एसपी सिटी लखन पटले का कहना है प्रारंभिक जांच में स्पष्ट हो गया है कि हत्या के बाद शव छिपाने की गरज से तालाब में फेंका गया था। फिलहाल शिनाख्ती के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज भी खंगाले जा रहे हैं। बोरी फेंकने वालों का फुटेज ढूंढने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

