थाने में आत्महत्या:अंबेडकर की मरचुरी से श्मशान घाट तक पहरा, पुलिस की मौजूदगी में थाने में फंदे पर लटके मिले युवक का अंतिम संस्कार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मजिस्ट्रेट इंक्वारी के बाद तय होगी मौत की जिम्मेदारी

पंडरी थाने में बुधवार की शाम फंदे पर लटके मिले अश्वनी मानिकपुरी का गुरुवार को कड़े पहरे अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद से खपरी स्थित शमशान घाट तक पुलिस के अधिकारी शवयात्रा में मौजूद रहे। अश्वनी की मौत की मजिस्ट्रेयिल जांच शुरु हो चुकी है। पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान उसके परिजनों का बयान लिया गया। इस बीच पुलिस ने अमित गाइन की हत्या के आरोपी मोहन सोनी, दिलीप बाघ उर्फ गजनी, रितिक ध्रुव सहित एक अन्य नाबालिग को न्यायालय में पेश कर वहां से जेल भेज दिया। अमित गाइन की हत्या 25 अक्टूबर की रात मंडी गेट के पास चाकू मारकर की गई थी। चाकू मारने वालों में थाने में मृत मिलने वाला अश्वनी भी शामिल था। पुलिस ने अमित की हत्या के आरोप में ही अश्वनी को बुधवार की दोपहर बलौदाबाजार के कोतमा गांव से गिरफ्तार किया था। शाम को उसका शव थाने के बाथरुम की खिड़की में बेल्ट के सहारे लटका मिला। पुलिस का दावा है कि उसने खुदकुशी की है। अश्वनी की खुदकुशी की खबर फैलने के बाद उसके मोहल्ले के कुछ लोग और पार्षद विरोध करने थाने पहुंच गए थे। उनका आरोप था कि अश्वनी को थाने में पीटा गया है। इसी को लेकर विवाद हुआ। अफसरों ने उन्हें बताया कि चार पुलिस अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को लाइन अटैच कर मजिस्ट्रियल जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। उसके बाद भीड़ थाने से हटी। बुधवार की शाम चूंकि विवाद हो चुका था, इस वजह से गुरुवार को पुलिस सुबह से सतर्क थी। अंबेडकर अस्पताल के चीरघर में बल तैनात कर दिया गया था। दोपहर करीब साढ़े बारह बजे अश्वनी का शव उसके मंडी गेट स्थित निवास ले जाया गया। वहां भी भारी फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई थी। पुलिस के अधिकारी फोर्स के साथ शव यात्रा की निगरानी करते हुए गए। खपरी महावीरनगर के श्मशान घाट में उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

