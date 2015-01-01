पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विपक्ष का धरना:छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने नहीं दिया गुरु घासीदास सम्मान, भाजपा नेता बोले- जनता अपने संत के अपमान का बदला लेगी

रायपुर13 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर के धरना स्थल की है। भाजपा के नेताओं ने इस मु्द्दे को पकड़ लिया है सरकार की मुश्किलें बढ़ाने को।
  • रायपुर के बूढ़ापारा स्थित धरना स्थल पर पार्टी का विरोध प्रदर्शन

रायपुर में मंगलवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने एक दिवसीय धरना दिया। मामला गुरु घासीदास बाबा के नाम से दिये जाने वाले राज्य स्तरीय अलंकरण पुरस्कार से जुड़ा है। 2020 में इस पुरस्कार की घोषणा अब तक नहीं की गई है। हर साल 1 नवंबर को होने वाले राज्य उत्सव के दौरान यह पुरस्कार दिया जाता था। अनुसूचित मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नवीन मार्कण्डेय ने कहा कि सरकार का अहंकार तो देखो जब इनके मंत्री से पूछा गया कि बाबा घासीदास के नाम से अलंकरण क्यों नहीं दिया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ का कोई भी व्यक्ति/संस्था पुरस्कार के लिए उपयुक्त नहीं था।

मार्कण्डेय ने कहा कि इस सरकार को छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों से कोई मतलब नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार में बाबा घासीदास शोध पीठ बनी थी, इस सरकार ने उसके अध्यक्ष को बर्खास्त कर उस पर भी ताला लगा दिया। बाबाजी के जन्म स्थल को बनने से रोका जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व की भाजपा सरकार ने बाबाजी के जन्म स्थल को भव्य मंदिर व पर्यटन केन्द्र बनाने का कार्य प्रारंभ किया था जिसे कांग्रेस सरकार ने सत्ता में आते ही बंद करा दिया। कांग्रेस सरकार आने के बाद विकास रुक गया है। मार्कण्डेय ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता अपने संत के अनादर का बदला लेगी।

भाजपा इस आंदोलन के जरिए खुद को गुरु घासीदास को पूजने वालों के साथ खड़ा दिखा रही है।
भाजपा के रायपुर शहर जिला अध्यक्ष श्रीचंद सुंदरानी ने कहा कि यह एक वर्ग का अपमान नहीं बल्कि छत्तीसगढ़ का अपमान है। बाबा घासीदास केवल सतनाम समाज के संत नही बल्कि सभी समाज में पूजनीय थे। भाजपा प्रवक्ता संजय श्रीवास्तव ने सरकार को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि हम विपक्षी होने के नाते अपना अपमान तो सह सकते हैं परंतु अपने छत्तीसगढ़ के संत बाबा गुरु घासीदास का अपमान नहीं बर्दाश्त कर सकते। यह अपमान केवल संत का नहीं, यह विचारधारा का अपमान है और इसे सर्वहारा समाज बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा।

