पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:नाबालिग को झांसा देकर ले गया भोपाल, सालभर बाद गिरफ्तार

रायपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजधानी की 16 साल की नाबालिग को तेलीबांधा इलाके का युवक पिछले साल झांसा देकर भोपाल ले गया। जहां नाबालिग के साथ आरोपी ने कई बार दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। नाबालिग को उसके माता-पिता को सौंप दिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि तेलीबांधा इलाके से 16 साल की नाबालिग पिछले साल से गायब थी। नाबालिग के माता-पिता ने अपहरण की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। तब से पुलिस नाबालिग की तलाश कर रही थी। पुलिस को पड़ताल में पता चला पिछले एक साल से इलाके का संजय खुंटे उर्फ संजू गायब है। उसके मोबाइल को ट्रेस किया गया तो उसका लोकेशन भोपाल में मिला। वह त्योहार में अपने घर आया था। उसके साथ नाबालिग भी थी। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। नाबालिग की मेडिकल जांच कराई गई। आरोपी ने उसके साथ कई बार दुष्कर्म किया है। संजय के खिलाफ पुलिस ने अपहरण के साथ दुष्कर्म और पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें