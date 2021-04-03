पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध और सियासत:भाजपा बोली- चौपट हो गई कानून व्यवस्था, गृहमंत्री बोले- अच्छे काम की वजह से हमारी पुलिस देश में दूसरे नंबर पर

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गृहमंत्री ने बढ़ती दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं पर कहा कि हमने महिला संबंधी मामलों में फौरन FIR दर्ज करने और आरोपियों को पकड़ने के निर्देश दे रखे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
गृहमंत्री ने बढ़ती दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं पर कहा कि हमने महिला संबंधी मामलों में फौरन FIR दर्ज करने और आरोपियों को पकड़ने के निर्देश दे रखे हैं।
  • बीते दो दिनों में रायपुर और रायगढ़ में सामने आए गैंगरेप के मामले, विपक्ष को मिला सरकार को घेरने का मुद्दा
  • कोरबा में पहाड़ी कोरवा जनजाति की युवती से गैंगरेप और तीन लोगों की हत्या का भी केस

छत्तीसगढ़ भाजपा ने बघेल सरकार पर कानून व्यवस्था चौपट करने का आरोप लगाया है। बीते दो दिनों में कोरबा में गैंगरेप के बाद हत्या जबकि रायपुर और रायगढ़ में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। इन घटनाओं को लेकर विपक्ष का सरकार पर गुस्सा फूटा है। गुरुवार को जब छत्तीसगढ़ के गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू से मीडिया ने इस मामले पर सवाल किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले दो साल में राज्य की पुलिस ने बेहतर काम किया है। 99 प्रतिशत मामलों में रिकवरी हुई है। आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करने का काम किया गया है। इसी वजह से देश में बेहतर पुलिसिंग के रैंकिंग में छत्तीसगढ़ की पुलिस को दूसरा स्थान मिला है।

पुलिस अपना काम कर रही है
गृहमंत्री ने बढ़ती दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं पर कहा कि हमने महिला संबंधी मामलों में फौरन FIR दर्ज करने और आरोपियों को पकड़ने के निर्देश दे रखे हैं। पुलिस की तरफ से जो व्यवस्था बनाई जानी है, बनाई जा रही है। आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने का हम काम कर रहे हैं, पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ा दी गई, सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगा रहे हैं, महिला विंग भी एक्टिव कर रहे हैं, प्रकरणों में तत्काल कार्रवाई हुई है। हमें जो भी सुविधाएं चाहिए, सीएम से हम इसकी मांग करते हैं। पुलिस के पार्ट से जो हो सकता है, कर रहे हैं।

भाजपा सांसद ने भी सरकार को घेरा
भारतीय जनता पार्टी अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा सदस्य रामविचार नेताम ने बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरबा ज़िले के लेमरू ज़ंगल में एक संरक्षित पहाड़ी कोरवा जनजाति परिवार के साथ हुए गैंगरेप व एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की हत्या के हादसे को भूल भी नहीं पाया था कि रायगढ़ ज़िले के पत्थलगांव में आदिवासी स्कूली छात्रा के साथ हुई एक और सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की वारदात ने सिद्ध कर दिया है कि प्रदेश में क़ानून-व्यवस्था चौपट हो चुकी है। एक बेबस और लाचार सरकार इस प्रदेश को अराजकता और अपराधों की अंधेरी गलियों में भटकने के लिए मजबूर कर रही है। भाजपा की तरफ से उन्होंने इन मामलों में आरोपियों के खिलाफ जल्द कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

देश में दूसरे नंबर पर छत्तीसगढ़ की पुलिस
टाटा ट्रस्ट की ओर से जारी इंडिया जस्टिस रिपोर्ट -2020 में छत्तीसगढ़ की पुलिसिंग को देशभर में दूसरी रैंकिंग दी गयी है। रैंकिंग में छत्तीसगढ़ ने कई बड़े राज्यों को पीछे छोड़ दिया। पहले नंबर पर कर्नाटक को स्थान मिला है। पिछले साल जारी रिपोर्ट में छत्तीसगढ़ को 10वां स्थान हासिल हुआ था। टाटा ट्रस्ट की ओर से हर साल इंडिया जस्टिस रिपोर्ट जारी की जाती है। जिसमें पुलिसिंग, जेल, ज्यूडिशरी, समेत कई मानकों पर हर राज्य को रैंकिंग दी जाती है।

टाटा ट्रस्ट की रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस प्रति पुलिसकर्मी पर 1080 रुपए से अधिक खर्च करती है। वहीं पुलिस ट्रेनिंग में प्रति पुलिसकर्मी 5805 रुपए खर्च होता है। छत्तीसगढ़ के ग्रामीण इलाकों में 63213 की जनसंख्या में और शहरी इलाकों में 95974 की जनसंख्या में पुलिस स्टेशन मौजूद हैं, जो कई बड़े राज्यों से कहीं अच्छी स्थिति में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें