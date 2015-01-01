पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में हंगामा:सीएम आवास के सामने आत्मदाह करने पहुंचे  थे ग्रामीण, पुलिस ने पकड़कर भेज दिया जेल

रायपुर21 मिनट पहले
फोटो रायपुर की है। इस मामले में परिजन सरकार से दखल चाह रहे हैं, कुछ देर सीएम आवास के बाहर बैठकर ग्रामीण सीएम से ही मिलने की जिद करने लगे।
  • मांढर इलाके में एक युवक की मौत से जुड़ा है मामला, परिजन चाहते हैं जांच
  • पुलिस अफसर जुटे समझाने में, मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने की जिंद पर अड़े ग्रामीण

रायपुर में मंगलवार की दोपहर हंगामा हो गया। करीब आधा दर्जन ग्रामीण अचानक सिविल लाइंस स्थित सीएम आवास के बाहर जमा हो गए। सीएम से मिलने की जिद करने लगे। बंगले के गेट पर तैनात गार्ड्स ने उन्हें रोका। इसपर ग्रामीणों ने बहस करना शुरू कर दिया। स्थिति को भांपते हुए सिविल लाइंस थाना में सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों से बात की। एक दो लोगों के हाथ में मिट्‌टी का तेल दिखा। सभी को यहां उठाकर पुलिस सेंट्रल जेल लेकर चली गई।

यह है पूरा मामला
यहां पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि वो विधानसभा थाना इलाके के मांढर गांव के रहने वाले हैं। करीब 4 महीने पहले गांव के युवक आशीष डहरिया की मौत हो गई थी। यह सभी उसके रिश्तेदार हैं। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि मामले में पुलिस ने आत्महत्या के एंगल से जांच की और केस रफा-दफा कर दिया। जबकि युवक के शरीर पर चोट के निशान थे। हम चाहते हैं कि दोबारा सार्वजनिक पोस्ट मार्टम शव का किया जाए। युवक का शव गांव में दफना दिया गया था। इस मामले में कार्रवाई ना होने की स्थिति में परिजन आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दे रहे हैं। मौके पर पहुंचे सीएसपी नसर सिद्दीकी ने सभी को समझाकर यहां से हटाया।

