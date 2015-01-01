पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा कोर ग्रुप की बैठक:भाजपा ने बनाया 3 साल की योजनाओं का खाका, अगले साल मोदी की 5 सभाएं

रायपुर33 मिनट पहले
रामप्रताप सिंह को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते कोर ग्रुप के नेता।
  • रमन, सरोज, बृजमोहन बनाएंगे कार्यक्रम, कोर ग्रुप के सदस्य करेंगे 27 जिलों का दौरा

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रभारी डी. पुरंदेश्वरी के दूसरे दौरे से पहले भाजपा कोर ग्रुप ने तीन साल की योजनाओं और कार्यक्रमों का खाका तैयार किया है। इसके अंतर्गत बूथ, मंडल, जिले और प्रदेश स्तर पर सम्मेलन आयोजित किए जाएंगे। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि विधानसभा चुनाव से एक साल पहले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की 5 सभाएं आयोजित की जाएंगी।

ये सभाएं कहां-कहां होंगी और तीन सालों में क्या-क्या कार्यक्रम किए जाएंगे, ये तय करने के लिए पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन सिंह, राज्यसभा सांसद सरोज पांडेय, पूर्व मंत्री बृजमोहन अग्रवाल और अजय चंद्राकर की एक कमेटी बनाई गई है।

भाजपा प्रभारी पुरंदेश्वरी व सह प्रभारी नितिन नवीन 22, 23 व 24 दिसंबर को फिर से छत्तीसगढ़ के दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान वे कुछ जिलों में जाएंगे। वहां कार्यकर्ताओं से बातचीत करेंगे। पहले दौरे में प्रभारी ने जो जिम्मेदारियां दी थीं, उसकी समीक्षा भी करेंगी।

इससे पहले शनिवार को कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे परिसर में कोर ग्रुप की अहम बैठक हुई। इसमें राष्ट्रीय सह संगठन महामंत्री सौदान सिंह, पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय, नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक, संगठन महामंत्री पवन साय सहित अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे। कोर ग्रुप ने यह तय किया है कि सभी सदस्य एक साल के भीतर 27 जिलों का दौरा करेंगे।

कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलेंगे और उन्हें रीचार्ज करेंगे। तीन सालों में महिलाएं, किसान, आदिवासी, युवा सहित सभी वर्गों के हितों को लेकर अलग-अलग आंदोलन किए जाएंगे। कांग्रेस की घोषणाओं से लेकर अलग-अलग फैसलों व फ्लैगशिप योजनाओं में खामियों को उजागर करेंगे। कोर ग्रुप में पूर्व संगठन महामंत्री व मोर्चा-प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी रामप्रताप सिंह को जन्मदिन की सभी ने शुभकामनाएं भी दीं।

संगठन के पदों पर समय पर करें नियुक्तियां

दुर्ग-भिलाई के जिलाध्यक्ष, जिलों की कार्यकारिणी से लेकर सभी मोर्चा की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी अभी तक नहीं बनी है। कोर ग्रुप की बैठक में यह तय किया गया है कि सभी नियुक्तियां समय पर कर ली जाएं, जिससे प्रदेश प्रभारी से मिले निर्देशों में कोई कमी न रहे।

एक-दो दिनों के भीतर जिलाध्यक्ष के नाम तय कर दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही, मोर्चा की कार्यकारिणी भी समय पर तय करने पर बात हुई है। केंद्र से जो कार्यक्रम आए हैं, उन्हें भी पूरी प्रमुखता से करना है। प्रदेश प्रभारी के दौरे से लेकर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के दौरे को लेकर भी प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति की जाएगी, जिससे सभी कार्यक्रम निर्धारित समय पर और बेहतर ढंग से हो सके।

कांग्रेस अपना घोषणा पत्र फाड़कर फेंक दें: कौशिक

कृषि बिल पर भाजपा ने कांग्रेस और सहयोगी दलों पर राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया है। विपक्ष के नेता धरमलाल कौशिक ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के खाने और दिखाने के दांत अलग-अलग हैं। कांग्रेस ने 2019 में घोषणा पत्र में एपीएमसी एक्ट को खत्म करने, आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम में संशोधन और कांट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग का उल्लेख किया था। मोदी सरकार ने ये कानून लागू कर दिए तो अब विरोध कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस को अपना घोषणा पत्र फाड़कर फेंक देना चाहिए क्योंकि छत्तीसगढ़ में भी बकाया बोनस देने और शराबबंदी करने जैसे वादे अब पूरे नहीं कर रहे।

धान खरीदी केंद्रों में बैठेगी भाजपा की पंचायत: प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने बताया कि कृषि बिल पर देशभर में 11 से 16 दिसंबर के बीच जन जागरण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। छत्तीसगढ़ में 14, 15 व 16 दिसंबर के कार्यक्रम तय किए गए हैं। 14 दिसंबर को सभी जिला मुख्यालयों में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन किया जाएगा। 15 दिसंबर को धान खरीदी केंद्रों में पंचायत बैठेगी।

इसी दिन रायगढ़ में महापंचायत का आयोजन किया जाएगा। रायपुर और दुर्ग में भी महापंचायत के आयोजन की तैयारी है। 16 को सोशल मीडिया पर गतिविधियां की जाएंगी। इसके लिए प्रभारी बनाए गए हैं। महापंचायत की जिम्मेदारी श्याम बिहारी जायसवाल, पूनम चंद्राकर व ओपी चौधरी को दी गई है। पंचायत की जिम्मेदारी खूबचंद पारख, श्याम बिहारी जायसवाल, मोतीलाल साहू, संदीप शर्मा, पूनम चंद्राकर व भरत मटियारा और सोशल मीडिया के लिए दीपक म्हस्के, आलोक सिंह को प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

इस बार स्थानीय मुद्दों पर ज्यादा फोकस

कोर ग्रुप की बैठक के बाद भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक हुई। बैठक में पहली बार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष साय भी शामिल हुए। विधायक दल की बैठक में तय किया गया है कि इस बार सदन में प्रदेश स्तरीय मुद्दों के साथ-साथ स्थानीय मुद्दों पर विशेष फोकस किया जाएगा।

प्रदेश प्रभारी ने स्थानीय मुद्दों को विशेष तौर पर उठाने की बात कही थी। इन सभी मुद्दों पर विधायक दल ने बात की। किसान आत्महत्या, महिलाओं से दुष्कर्म की बढ़ती घटनाएं, युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ता नहीं देने, भ्रष्टाचार जैसे मुद्दों को प्रमुखता से उठाया जाएगा।

